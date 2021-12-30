How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens need to snap their four-game losing streak and have a tough challenge to do so, as they'll face the Los Angeles Rams.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the Week 17 game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); The game is not available in the Washington, D.C. market.
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Rams is in red.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Garrett Downing, Rod Woodson (guest)
- Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)