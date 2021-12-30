How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

Dec 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123021-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens need to snap their four-game losing streak and have a tough challenge to do so, as they'll face the Los Angeles Rams.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the Week 17 game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); The game is not available in the Washington, D.C. market.
  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Rams is in red.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WLS Week 17

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

