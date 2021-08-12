How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints

Aug 12, 2021
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

watchlistenstream

The Ravens will open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, 7 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW Channel 21 (Roanoke), WUPV Channel 12 (Richmond), WTZV, Channel 33 (Norfolk), WMDT, Channel 47 (Delmarva), WWCP Channel 8, (State College/Johnstown/Altoona)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

Ravens mobile app

Ravens website

Ravens Watch, Listen, Stream | Baltimore Ravens – baltimoreravens.com

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) – TV broadcast simulcast with radio during preseason.
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

