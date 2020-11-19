How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Nov 19, 2020 at 10:38 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore). The game will NOT be available in the Washington, D.C. market due to a CBS conflict with Washington-Cincinnati.
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Browns is in red.
WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.

  • Begins at noon ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTube, Facebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

