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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys, Week 3

Sep 24, 2026 at 09:10 AM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-Week3

The Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, the NFL's first-ever game in Rio.

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • National TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • View the NFL Game Guide to see which Week 3 games are available to you based on your location, providers and services.

Stream

  • Watch live in-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.

Listen

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

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