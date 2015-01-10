How To Watch To Ravens-Patriots Online, TV and Mobile





The weekend plans for Ravens fans will likely center around watching the divisional-round matchup with the New England Patriots in some way.

Not everyone will be able to park themselves in front of a television for the Saturday afternoon meeting, but there are still plenty of ways to catch the game even if you're on the run.

Here are the details for how you can watch and listen:

Online/Mobile

Listen to the local radio broadcast on the new Ravens iPad app, smartphone app and BaltimoreRavens.com in the gameday center.

Watch the game broadcast through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or tablet app.

Watch on a Verizon Wireless smartphone if you have a MORE Everything Plan, or an NFL Mobile premium subscription.

NFL Game Pass offers live online broadcasts to users outside the USA.

NFL Game Rewind re-plays the game after it airs.

Purchase a DirecTV Sunday Ticket subscription.

Television

NBC, 4:35 p.m.

Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Local Radio

WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM)

XM station: 225

Sirius station: 93

Commentators: Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Qadry Ismail

National Radio

Westwood One Sports (check your local listings)

XM station: 88

Sirius station: 88

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Boom Esiason, Tony Boselli