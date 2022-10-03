Injury Updates: Rashod Bateman Is Day-to-Day With Foot Injury 

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is day-to-day, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Bateman played just 44% of the Ravens' offensive snaps in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Bateman went to the medical tent after being tackled following a catch and came back out with his helmet on the sideline but didn't take the field down the stretch.
"I don't think it's serious, but we're going to have to see. He told me today that he's kind of day-to-day, so we'll see how it goes," Harbaugh said.
"He was in and out over the course of the last couple drives there, and trying to play through and get on the field. Right there at the end, he just wasn't up for it."
Bateman has been the Ravens' top wide receiver this season, catching 11 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 22.1 yards per reception, which is the second-most in the league among receivers with more than two catches.
Gus Edwards Returning to Practice
In other injury news, running back Gus Edwards has advanced to the on-field portion of his return from last year's knee injury. Harbaugh said Edwards will begin practicing this week.
J.K. Dobbins practiced for more than a month before making his game debut, so it shouldn't be expected that Edwards will soon be back in uniform, but it's an important step in the right direction.
Edwards has been a model of consistency over his career, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with a physical downhill style. He would help round out a Ravens running back corps that has featured Dobbins and Justice Hill the past two weeks.
Justice Hill Hamstring Injury Not Major
Hill suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills, just when he had ripped off three 10+-yard runs in Baltimore's final fourth-quarter drive. Harbaugh said it's not a major injury, however.
"I think we dodged a bullet on that. It's not a serious hamstring," Harbaugh said. "That doesn't mean he won't be out for a little bit, but it's not going to be one of those long-term hamstrings, they say."
Tyus Bowser Set to Practice, But Not Play
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser can come off the PUP list this week, but Harbaugh said he's not planning for him to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Harbaugh said he is "really close" and will practice this week to some degree.
"It's really in Tyus' court. We'll see," Harbaugh said.