Injury Updates: Rashod Bateman Is Day-to-Day With Foot Injury 

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is day-to-day, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Bateman played just 44% of the Ravens' offensive snaps in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Bateman went to the medical tent after being tackled following a catch and came back out with his helmet on the sideline but didn't take the field down the stretch.

"I don't think it's serious, but we're going to have to see. He told me today that he's kind of day-to-day, so we'll see how it goes," Harbaugh said.

"He was in and out over the course of the last couple drives there, and trying to play through and get on the field. Right there at the end, he just wasn't up for it."