Ravens Rule Out Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey Doubtful vs. Bengals

The Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but there's still a chance they could have their top cornerback.

Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful to play after not practicing all week, leaving the door open for a possible game-time decision.

Patrick Mekari is expected to step in for Stanley at left tackle, while right tackle Morgan Moses will return after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He was a full practice participant throughout the week and has been removed from the injury report.

Rock Ya-Sin and/or Ronald Darby would play in place of Humphrey, who also missed the Ravens' Week 2 game in Cincinnati. The Ravens have strong cornerback depth, also including veteran slot corner Arthur Maulet.

Four Ravens are questionable to play: left guard John Simpson (illness/shoulder), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring), and safety Darly Worley (hamstring).

Simpson, Van Noy, and Worley were full practice participants Wednesday, a good sign for their availability. Duvernay didn't practice Wednesday. If he can't play, the Ravens would need a new returner.

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson Set to Play; Two Key Starters Ruled Out

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson reported suffered a hyperextended knee on the final play of Cincinnati's loss to the Texans but will still surprisingly reportedly play just four days later.

Hendrickson was a full practice participant on Wednesday after being limited Tuesday. He's their leading pass rusher with 8.5 sacks this season.

The Bengals ruled out starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle).

Higgins is third on the team with 27 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati still has a dangerous receiving duo with Ja'Marr Chase and veteran Tyler Boyd, and Trenton Irwin will step in as the No. 3 receiver.