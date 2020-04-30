Inside Stories From the Ravens' 2020 Virtual Draft

"In some ways … I remember when I went to the Super Bowl in 2000, thinking to myself, 'I better really enjoy this, because I'll probably never have this again, professionally.' Obviously, we have, but I have to say, I don't think I'll ever experience another draft like this. And so, it's been really fun for my two sons and my daughter to be with me. To be honest with you, that's one of the best things about the last month – just the time I've been able to spend as a father with these guys. It was cool. I had to tell them to be quiet a couple times, but it's really a blessing, and I'll never forget it."