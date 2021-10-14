Inside the M&T Bank Stadium Wedding During the Ravens-Colts Game

They found the right time after Haloti Ngata's Ring of Honor ceremony, and the husband kissed his bride just before the second half kicked off. During the ceremony, Ravens employees and the fans around them became their wedding photographers. They were ushered to a room inside the stadium to cut their wedding cake, which they brought out to share.

"What was so amazing about it was the crowd around us was so into it too. It was an amazing feeling," Amala said.

"I have to say, the Ravens have amazing fans. That made it a great game," Candace agreed.

As far as the game, it's safe to say that Candace was having a better wedding day at that point. The Ravens were trailing, 10-3, at halftime and things got worse in the third quarter when the Colts went up 22-3.

"My wife was talking smack all day," Amala said. "I was in my seat so quiet. But I tell you, it was the best experience of my life."

There was only one hiccup. After all, would it be a real wedding if there wasn't?

On their way to the stadium, Candace realized she forgot to bring their wedding certificate, which they needed Shoots to sign to make it official. They left the game at the end of the third quarter, just as Jackson started his furious rally. Amala was streaming the game on his phone as the couple drove back and ran to their hotel room.

Just as they pulled back into the parking lot at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens won the game on Jackson's touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in overtime. They saw the fireworks shoot from the top of the stadium.

On his wedding day, Amala missed the third-biggest comeback in Ravens history and a defining moment in Jackson's young NFL career. Was he bummed?

"I was already so happy that we got married at the stadium. That was enough fun for me," Amala said. "I'm just happy to be with a beautiful wife and the Ravens won. So I'm satisfied."