Instant Reaction to Ravens' 31st Pick of Odafe Oweh

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:19 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Eisenberg_John
Clifton-Brown
by Ryan Mink, John Eisenberg & Clifton Brown
043021-Oweh-Draft

Ryan Mink: The Ravens are a team that typically puts a high premium on production with their pass rushers. Well, Jayson Oweh didn't have any sacks in seven games last year. That's a little misleading, however, because he still got a lot of pressure. The Ravens are banking on Oweh's freakish athleticism being a sign that he's just scratching the surface of his immense talent. Baltimore needed a pass rusher to get after quarterbacks on the edge. Oweh can take the Ravens' coaching and be a high-upside talent.

Clifton Brown - Jayson Oweh has the kind of athleticism that's hard to ignore, and I like the idea of addressing the pass rush on Day 1 with a pass rusher who has plenty of upside. The Ravens have done a good job developing pass rushers in the past, and they will hope Oweh is the next example. I'm not worried about the fact he didn't have a sack last season. Oweh was around the quarterback a lot, and I think he'll get plenty of sacks in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale and the entire Baltimore coaching staff will have fun utilizing this guy, but opposing quarterbacks will not.

John Eisenberg: The Ravens surely did not imagine they'd have so many quality options to choose from with the next-to-last pick in the first round. They opted to bolster the area of their roster that was most in need of help after so many departures during free agency. Oweh didn't put up big statistics in college but he is strong against the run and a freakish athlete. You know Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale was jumping up and down when this pick was announced. Oweh has the potential to become a cornerstone of the defense.

Advertising