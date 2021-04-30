Instant Reaction to Ravens' 31st Pick of Odafe Oweh

Ryan Mink: The Ravens are a team that typically puts a high premium on production with their pass rushers. Well, Jayson Oweh didn't have any sacks in seven games last year. That's a little misleading, however, because he still got a lot of pressure. The Ravens are banking on Oweh's freakish athleticism being a sign that he's just scratching the surface of his immense talent. Baltimore needed a pass rusher to get after quarterbacks on the edge. Oweh can take the Ravens' coaching and be a high-upside talent.

Clifton Brown - Jayson Oweh has the kind of athleticism that's hard to ignore, and I like the idea of addressing the pass rush on Day 1 with a pass rusher who has plenty of upside. The Ravens have done a good job developing pass rushers in the past, and they will hope Oweh is the next example. I'm not worried about the fact he didn't have a sack last season. Oweh was around the quarterback a lot, and I think he'll get plenty of sacks in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale and the entire Baltimore coaching staff will have fun utilizing this guy, but opposing quarterbacks will not.