Late for Work 3/4: Is Lamar Jackson Willing to Play on Franchise Tag for Two Years Before Signing a New Deal?

Two Potential Replacements for Bozeman in Free Agency

If the Ravens don't re-sign Bozeman, his replacement could come via free agency or the draft if Patrick Mekari doesn't move to center.

Ebony Bird's Justin Fried identified two free-agent centers the Ravens could be interested in. One is veteran Ben Jones.

"Ben Jones might be the best center available in free agency this offseason," Fried wrote. "The 32-year-old has nearly a decade of starting experience, having started 15 or more games in every season since 2014. A longtime staple of the Tennessee Titans offensive line, Jones has ranked as one of the better centers in football for the last half-decade or so. Needless to say, he won't come cheap."

Ethan Pocic could be a more reasonably priced and younger option. A 2017 second-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks, the 26-year-old Pocic has started 40 games in his career, including 24 the past two seasons.