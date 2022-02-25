Late for Work 2/25: Bengals Reportedly Interested in Bradley Bozeman

A potential reunion between the Ravens and tight end Hayden Hurst was discussed in Wednesday’s Late for Work, but could another former Ravens tight end return to Baltimore?

If the Ravens are looking for an affordable tight end to join All-Pro Mark Andews and Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams might be an option.

Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey named Williams as the top buy-low tight end in free agency. PFF's cap expert Brad Spielberger projected Williams' contract at three years, $18.75 million with $10 million guaranteed.

"The draw to Williams is that there's a nice floor in place as a high-end No. 2 tight end who has been one of the best blockers at the position in the NFL in recent years," Linsey wrote. "Since joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Williams' 83.8 PFF run-blocking grade ranks first among all qualifying tight ends. And that's likely where his contract is going to come in.

"But Williams could be more than just a blocking tight end. He was given more of a run in the passing game last season in Arizona before an ACL injury ended his season, and he caught 16 of 17 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in four-plus games. There's enough there for a franchise to give the former second-round selection a shot as a TE1 coming off injury."

He wouldn't be a TE1 with the Ravens, but Williams could be a valuable addition to an offense that thrived in 2019 with the three-headed monster of Andrews, Boyle and Hurst.

Williams was drafted by the Ravens in 2015 and spent four years in Baltimore. He set the franchise record for receiving for a rookie tight end with 32 catches for 268 yards. Andrews surpassed it in 2018 with 34 catches for 552 yards.