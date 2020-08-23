It's DeShon Elliott's Time After Earl Thomas Release

Aug 23, 2020 at 06:02 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082320-Elliott
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliott

Three weeks before their season-opener, the Ravens are suddenly welcoming a new starter into their defense.

The release of safety Earl Thomas thrusts third-year safety DeShon Elliott into the spotlight, as the Ravens look to replace a seven-time Pro Bowler.

"It's his time," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "So here we go."

Elliott is a talented young player who has been chomping at the bit to get on the field. He's had a hard time waiting, whether it be because of veterans ahead on the depth chart or injuries.

His rookie season was cut short by a broken forearm in a preseason game. When it looked like he was going to get his long-awaited opportunity as a sophomore, after Tony Jefferson went down with a torn ACL, Elliott suffered a season-ending knee injury in the very next game.

That has limited Elliott to just six games and six tackles in his young career. But while those outside Baltimore don't know much about Elliott, those inside the Under Armour Performance Center have been eager to see what he's got.

"DeShon has been ready to go every since he got here as a rookie. I've been really impressed with him since the time he came in here," Pass Defense Coordinator Chris Hewitt said.

"He's definitely deserving of play. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do when he gets out there. He's definitely ready to go. He has a great chemistry out there with the rest of the guys, and they're hyped up to have him out there."

Elliott is a sixth-round pick out of Texas – the same school Thomas starred at. Like Thomas, Elliott was a big-time college playmaker. In his junior season, he picked off six passes, returned two for touchdowns, and forced three fumbles.

Nicknamed "The Joker" by a college defensive coach, Elliott declared early for the draft and ended up being picked much later than he expected. He's been carrying that chip on his shoulder for the past two years.

"He's definitely a confident young man – sometimes too confident," Hewitt said with a chuckle. "He definitely doesn't lack for confidence in any endeavor. He's just that kind of kid. He's an Energizer Bunny. He comes in the building and he's just ready to go.

When he gets out on the field, he brings energy to the rest of the defense. He's just one of those guys. I love the way that he plays."

In practice, preseason games and his limited regular-season action, Elliott has shown himself to be an aggressive player who can cover a lot of ground and lay big hits when he arrives at his destination. Hewitt called him a "hard-charging kid."

Even in Sunday's M&T Bank Stadium practice, his second day running with the first-team defense, Elliott scooped up a pair of fumbles. Elliott was one of the defensive standouts in last year's training camp, often on the other end of interceptions.

Hewitt praised Elliott's work the past two years, even though he was frustrated not to be getting the opportunities he yearned for. Hewitt said whether it's arriving early and leaving late, or his work in the weight room and meeting rooms, Elliott has taken "every opportunity that he gets to make himself better."

"He attacks whatever is in front of him," Hewitt said. "Right now, it's to get ready to play against Cleveland."

Related Content

Left: QB Lamar Jackson, Right: CB Marcus Peters
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Miss Second Straight Practice

Jimmy Smith could see more time at safety; Patrick Ricard's time as a two-way player could be over; John Harbaugh noticed the pumped-in crowd noise at the stadium practice.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Puts on a Show at M&T Bank Stadium

The rookie running back showed moves running the ball and made a spectacular touchdown catch. Safety DeShon Elliott was a magnet for the football. Cornerback Anthony Averett had his best practice of camp.
Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas
news

Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas

The Ravens terminated Earl Thomas' contract for 'personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.'
WR Antoine Wesley
news

Ravens Place Antoine Wesley on IR

Second-year wide receiver Antoine Wesley has been placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Adding More Tricks to His Bag

Matt Skura returns to team drills. Ravens explore using Patrick Ricard's tight end skills. Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss talks four-headed monster and views veteran Mark Ingram II as an ascending player.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison showed his run-stuffing power twice on the goal line. Chuck Clark had a couple nice pass breakups. Jaleel Scott hauls in an impressive juggling catch.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Calais Campbell looks like a steal. No Dez signing is a commentary on the Ravens' young receivers. A playoff bubble seems pretty sensible.
Lamar Jackson on Madden 21 Cover
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Edition of Madden Is Finally Here 

As you might expect, Hollywood Brown has already started playing. Rookie Patrick Queen is thrilled to be in the game.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Feels Confidence, Not Pressure

Second-year receiver Miles Boykin won't let speculation about Dez Bryant hurt his focus at training camp.
LB Patrick Queen
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Pushing Himself to Learn Defense Quickly

L.J. Fort is mentoring rookie linebackers. Special teams could be Jaleel Scott's path to the 53-man roster. John Harbaugh sends thoughts to Ron Rivera, who is beginning his battle with cancer.
Left: S Chuck Clark; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it after an offensive touchdown. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown scored two long touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver James Proche II continues to stand out.

Advertising