It's Official for Yanda

Oct 14, 2008 at 12:34 PM
The Ravens officially placed starting right guard Marshal Yanda on Injured Reserve after he hurt three ligaments in his knee in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach John Harbaugh hinted as much in his Monday press conference.

"Based on the preliminary look, he does not look good," Harbaugh noted. "My guess is that he's going to be out for the season."

That was before team doctors received a full report from Yanda's magnetic resonance imaging.

Yanda, who started 12 games last year at right tackle as a rookie, injured his right knee on Baltimore's final series of the Colts game. He had to be carted off the field and was seen in the locker room with his entire right leg tightly wrapped.

It marked the first shakeup to one of the Ravens most-solid groups. Yanda, center Jason Brown and left guard Ben Grubbs had taken every snap together since the preseason.

Now, the Ravens must figure out how they will shore up the right side of their offensive line.

Current right tackle Adam Terry was sidelined last week with a sprained knee, which led to four-time Pro Bowler Willie Anderson's first start as a Raven.

Terry is in the mix to shift inside and fill Yanda's spot, while center/guard/tight end Chris Chester and rookies Oniel Cousins and David Hale will also be considered.

"[Yanda has] been an anchor for our offensive line," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be a guy that we're going to have to replace, and it's going to take the whole offensive line to do it.

"Whoever ends up going in there and taking that spot is going to have big shoes to fill, and the rest of the guys are just going to have to play that much better. Communication is going to be critical, and some of those young guys may have to step up."

The Ravens also placed third-round draft pick Tavares Gooden on IR with a hip injury. Gooden, a linebacker out of Miami, had shown promise on special teams. He played in four games and was tied for second on the team with five special teams tackles.

In the absence of Yanda and Gooden, Baltimore promoted wideout Ernie Wheelwright and tight end Edgar Jones from the practice squad.

The Ravens also signed two first-year players to the developmental team: Rutgers defensive back Derrick Roberson (5-foot-9, 182 pounds) and LSU guard Brian Johnson (6-foot-4, 307 pounds).

