Ivy Signs with the Browns

Mar 20, 2009 at 11:51 AM
0bc64cca3a6a476e92c56ae667f1edbc.jpg


Another member of the 2008 Ravens reunited with a former co-worker this week, as cornerback Corey Ivy signed with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

He is joining former Baltimore director of pro personnel George Kokinis, who is now the Browns' general manager.

Ivy spent the past three years with the Ravens, playing a critical role as the team's top nickel back and as a part-time starter.

Last season, Ivy appeared in all 16 games and had one start, recording 52 tackles and three passes defensed.

Ivy was frequently called a "pitbull" on the field for his tough demeanor regardless of his diminutive size (5-foot-9, 190 pounds). A fighter until the end, Ivy received the 2006 Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates, after participating in 13 games despite suffering a lacerated kidney in Week 5.

The veteran defensive back will likely have similar nickel responsibilities in Cleveland.

He follows in the footsteps of safety Jim Leonhard and Bart Scott, as far as Ravens connections go. Both players went to the New York Jets with former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.

Additionally, Samari Rolle, previously the Ravens' starting cornerback from 2005-08, visited Ryan and the Jets Thursday evening.

Rolle was recently released by the Ravens, a move that allowed the team to sign cornerback/return specialist Chris Carr.

Meanwhile, former St. Louis Rams left tackle Orlando Pace met with Ravens officials Thursday, the first visit for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Pace has battled injuries over the past few seasons, missing the entire 2007 campaign because of a torn rotator cuff and much of 2006 with a triceps injury.

The Ravens are committed to the 23-year-old Jared Gaither at left tackle, but Pace, the first-overall selection in the 1997 draft, could fortify the right tackle position.

Baltimore played both Adam Terry and Willie Anderson there last year.

