J.K. Dobbins Emerges From the Pack vs. Titans

Edwards got the first carry, but Dobbins got hot in the second quarter, ripping off back-to-back carries of six and nine yards on the Ravens' third drive. He was animated when he was called to the Ravens sideline near the end of the drive and the Ravens settled for a short field goal.

On the next drive, Dobbins ran on three straight run plays for gains of 11, four and seven yards. He finished the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown plunge, then caught the two-point conversion to give the Ravens a seven-point lead.

"I definitely got in a rhythm," Dobbins said. "I was just trying to contribute. I was running my hardest to help this team win."