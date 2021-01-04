J.K. Dobbins Enters His First Playoffs As a Star

In 2012, rookie running back Bernard Pierce teamed up with Ray Rice to help boost the Ravens' rushing attack down the stretch run. Pierce got hotter as the season progressed and led Baltimore in rushing in two of four playoff games (vs. Colts and vs. Patriots).

In 2000, first-round rookie running back Jamal Lewis carried the load for the Ravens offense for much of the season and especially in the playoffs when he topped 100 yards twice and scored four touchdowns. He became the youngest player (21) to ever score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

Last week, Dobbins broke Lewis' record for most rushing touchdowns by a Ravens rookie, and he knew the historical significance.

"It means a lot to me," Dobbins said. "Jamal Lewis, I mean, he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year [in 2003], and he's an amazing player. So, for me to do that, it's an honor and a blessing. I'm just going to keep trying to get better."

Now Dobbins will look to keep growing and follow in Lewis' footsteps in his first trip to the playoffs, starting with Tennessee. Dobbins' streak of games with a touchdown began against the Titans earlier this season, when he ran for 70 yards and a score on a season-high 15 carries.

Some were surprised when the Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round when they already had Ingram, Edwards and Justice Hill. But the Ravens did so knowing the Ohio State product could not only be a long-term lead back in Baltimore, but a difference-maker down the stretch this season.