Ja'Wuan James Carted Off With Torn Achilles

Sep 11, 2022 at 03:08 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091122-james
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ja'Wuan James

Ja'Wuan James' first start for the Ravens at left tackle came to a cruel ending.

James went down and was carted off the field in the second quarter. He was ruled out at the start of the second half. Patrick Mekari entered the game to replace James.

Making his first start for the Ravens in place of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, James was playing his first regular-season game since 2019 and was excited about returning to action. He spent training camp and the preseason transitioning from right tackle to left tackle, with Stanley still recovering from his most recent ankle surgery.

However, it has been difficult for the 30-year-old James to stay healthy over the past few seasons. He signed with the Ravens in June of last year, but didn't play last season while still recovering from a torn Achilles, and he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A knee injury limited James to just three games in 2019, and he hasn't played a full season since starting 15 games for the Dolphins in 2018. Mekari is a valuable backup who can play all five offensive line positions, and on the first play after he entered the game, Lamar Jackson connected with Devin Duvernay for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Related Content

news

Defense Dominates in Mike Macdonald's Debut As Coordinator

Forcing turnovers and pummeling Joe Flacco, Baltimore's defense had an impressive debut under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.

news

Devin Duvernay Flourishes in Bigger Role

With two touchdown catches against the Jets, Devin Duvernay showed he is ready to embrace a larger role in the offense.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Blowout of Jets

The Ravens' defensive upgrades paid immediate dividends as two youngsters shined. Devin Duvernay is the No. 2 receiver the Ravens need, but they have to run better.

news

Kyle Fuller Suffers Late Knee Injury

In his first game with the Ravens, Baltimore native Kyle Fuller suffered a knee injury and is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

news

Inactives: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters Out for Week 1 vs. Jets

The Ravens' three players returning from season-ending injuries are all out, with Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters all scratched.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jets

Here's how to tune into Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and a top matchup.

news

Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out for Week 1

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Has Always Been Confident in Himself

Lamar Jackson isn't that much lighter than Josh Allen anymore. The Ravens have been cautious the whole way with returning injured players.

news

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday that contract talks will be put on hold until after the season.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Playing Quarterback Here for a Long Time'

Ja'Wuan James is prepared to play left tackle if needed. The Ravens will pay tribute to Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson with a helmet patch.

Find Tickets
Advertising