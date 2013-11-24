Jacoby Jones Provides Game-Breaking Play





"Not to talk trash, but I've scored on Ed each time I've played against him," Jones said with a smile. "To play against Ed and to be able to do that, that's one of the greatest safeties to play the game, and to get respect from him, and respect is given to him, it's a good feeling."

Reed gave credit to Jones for making the tough catch on the deep pass that got caught up in the wind.

"Jacoby made a play," Reed said about Jones' fingertips-grab. "He adjusted to the ball really well. I probably should have grabbed him and taken the penalty, but he was the one that made the play."

Jones' specialty is his ability to hit the big play, but those have been sparse for the Ravens this season. Connecting on deep plays was a focus coming into Sunday's game, and Jones was able to come up with the clutch deep reception despite a cold, windy afternoon.

"Today we were on point," Jones said. "The same thing in practice. We were on point in practice and it carried over to the game."

The big game from Jones was a bright spot in what has been a frustrating second season in Baltimore.

After a breakout campaign in 2012, which included two Super Bowl touchdowns that propelled him to national fame, Jones hasn't enjoyed the same kind of success this year. He suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Denver when his own teammate crashed into him while he was trying to field a punt, and ended up missing the next four games.