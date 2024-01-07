Jadeveon Clowney Celebrated Sack Bonus With a Money Dance

Clowney's teammates got in on the dance too, knowing the 30-year-old veteran was chasing it and has earned it with a very strong season. Clowney has narrowly missed a lot more sacks this season, so they were happy to see him get it.

"He's been talking about that [incentive] for the past two weeks," nose tackle Michael Pierce said with a laugh. "That was a very long celebration. That might have been a record for longest celebration."

"Finally, finally. That's the stuff that you want to see," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "I was getting on him like, 'Bro, just finish it, just finish it, just finish it. You can dance – just finish.' He was getting down on himself, but he still knew that he had a chance. I'm just happy for the guy, honestly."