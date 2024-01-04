Jadeveon Clowney's Fight to Finish

'WE WERE REALLY SCARED'

The 2014 NFL Draft was absolutely stacked. Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Mike Evans, and more star players were taken in the first round that year.

Before any of them were picked, the Houston Texans selected Clowney at the top. The expectations were massive for a player who had just turned 21 years old two months earlier. Clowney had a great training camp that summer, "tearing everybody up," in his own words.

Then, on the 23rd snap of his first NFL game, Clowney stepped in a "hole" in the turf of Houston's NRG Stadium and his knee gave out. It was non-contact and he had never suffered a major injury playing football before. That snap altered Clowney and his career forever.

Clowney had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and missed the next six games. He returned to play in three games but there was a bigger problem. In December, Clowney underwent microfracture surgery, which entails having small holes drilled into the bone near torn knee cartilage to stimulate blood flow to the injured area and help with recovery.

The results have been hit or miss for professional athletes. For example, Greg Oden, the No. 1-overall pick of the NBA's Portland Trailblazers in 2007, had microfracture knee surgery during his rookie season and he sat out more seasons (four) than he played (three) before an early retirement at 26 years old.

Clowney wasn't allowed to put any weight on his right knee for about two months. He required 24-hour assistance, so his mother, Josenna Clowney, moved back in with him. She and three nurses took care of him around the clock.

"We were really scared," Josenna said. "We didn't know whether his career was going to be over. It was devastating. We didn't know what was going to happen."

Jadeveon was scared too, but he didn't want his mother to worry. He told her he was going to get back out on the field. Deep down, he wasn't so sure.

"That was the first time in my life I had to face real adversity," Clowney said. "My whole life growing up, I was good at football – not just good, great. Just beating people.