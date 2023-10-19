Jadeveon Clowney Is Showing He Has 'A Lot of Game Left'

Clowney has played 60.3% of Baltimore's defensive snaps this season, and the Ravens have relied on him more than expected after injuries to Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle/knee). Oweh returned to practice Wednesday and could be close to rejoining the lineup, a possibility Clowney looked forward to.

"It's like another dog right there that we miss," Clowney said. "Oweh is a good pass rusher, and we need him, and a good run stopper. I think he's just waiting on his time for him to peak in this league.

"He kind of reminds me of myself – a guy that just comes to practice, works extremely hard and brings it every day and beats guys. It just hasn't rolled over to the games quite yet, and I feel like his time is coming. I tell him every day; 'I think you're like a sleeper, man. People [are] sleeping on you. You've got the talent; you've got everything. You've just got to come out here and keep proving people wrong."

Facing the Lions (5-1) is a challenge that Clowney is eager to take on. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has only been sacked 10 times this season, and breaking down Detroit's wall of protection is a key to the game.