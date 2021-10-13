Jaylon Ferguson Activated From COVID-19 List

Oct 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101321-Ferguson-Activated
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson, who has not played since Week 2, has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Wednesday.

Ferguson still has a COVID exemption and will not immediately count against the 53-man roster.

Ferguson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24 after playing a total of 11 defensive snaps in the first two games with two tackles. He also played 15 snaps on special teams.

Ferguson will rejoin the outside linebacker group as the Ravens (4-1) prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who lead the AFC West. The big-bodied edge setter could help boost a defense that surrendered 123 rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

