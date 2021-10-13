Jaylon Ferguson Activated From COVID-19 List

Jaylon Ferguson, who has not played since Week 2, has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Wednesday.

Ferguson still has a COVID exemption and will not immediately count against the 53-man roster.

Ferguson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24 after playing a total of 11 defensive snaps in the first two games with two tackles. He also played 15 snaps on special teams.