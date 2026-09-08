Those Who Know Jesse Minter Know He's Ready

Defense Is His Calling

Defensive expertise is a major ingredient in Minter's recipe for success. He won a national championship as a defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2023 to cap off an undefeated season. The Los Angeles Chargers ranked fifth in the NFL in defense last season with Minter as their coordinator, with several players having career seasons, which helped him land the Ravens' job.

As an experienced defensive play caller, Minter will continue calling plays as Baltimore's head coach. That's not about Minter's ego or need for control. It's about what he believes is best for the team.

A prevailing theory is that the Ravens will be good if their defense is good, and that Minter's presence ensures Baltimore's defense will improve. That's one way to look at it, but Minter takes a broader view.

"We're looking to create an identity that we can win in any way necessary," Minter said. "I don't want the offensive players to feel like we're a defensive team. I'm a defensive head coach, but we want to try to be the best offense in the NFL, the best special teams, the best at whatever we do."

Minter's bread-and-butter defensive look features three safeties, and the Ravens have a versatile and talented trio in Kyle Hamilton, Jaylinn Hawkins and Malaki Starks. The basic premise is to disguise coverages pre snap before the Ravens morph into a variety of looks post snap. When executed properly, it presents confusion and chaos for the opposing quarterback.

Hamilton spoke with Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James to get his perspective after Minter was hired. Hamilton liked what he heard from James. After months of practices and film study, Hamilton feels Baltimore's defense has the potential to be wicked under Minter's watch.

"He puts you in position to be successful on a week-to-week basis," Hamilton said. "It's not cookie cutter. It's very malleable."

Weddle thinks Minter has the right formula and personnel to maximize his scheme.

"When you have a guy like Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James – those guys are unique, special, among the best players in the entire league," Weddle said. "You want to maximize the difference they can make.