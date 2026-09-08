Those Who Know Jesse Minter Know He's Ready

In 2017, Jesse Minter was a young and eager defensive assistant with the Ravens. It was his first taste of coaching in the NFL, and his hunger for knowledge was insatiable.
During defensive meetings, he would often sit near safety Eric Weddle, widely recognized as one of the NFL's smartest players. Determined to pick Weddle's brain, Minter asked probing questions. The two talked football for many hours, sometimes chopping it up after everyone else had left the room.
Weddle remembered those conversations in January of this year when he received a phone call from Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta. The Ravens had cast a wide net searching for the fourth head coach in franchise history, and Minter had emerged as a leading candidate.
DeCosta wanted Weddle's opinion. What did he think of Minter, this up-and-coming defensive whiz who had become a hot commodity? Was he the right choice to help the Ravens cross the finish line, to give them a better chance to play into February?
"I told Eric to trust his gut," Weddle said during a phone interview. "He saw it, I saw it, everyone sees it with Jesse. He's a star in the making. That's to be proven, but I believe he can get it done, no doubt."
The Minter Era Truly Begins
The Ravens open the regular season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's a landmark moment. After 18 seasons with John Harbaugh calling the shots, Minter will be the man making split-second decisions on the sideline as a first-time head coach. There's no way for the 43-year-old Minter to ease into his new position, not with the Ravens expected to be a Super Bowl contender in his first year on the job.
That's pressure, but it would be an understatement to say Minter has made a strong first impression. Players have raved about his ability to communicate, his coaching staff, and the collaborative vibes he has created.
Minter appreciates how players have bought in, but he's keeping it in perspective.
"We really haven't had to overcome anything yet," Minter said, sitting in his office before a recent practice. "It's like the honeymoon phase. Everybody's happy. It's good. It's different."
Week 1 will be the first regular season measuring stick for the Ravens. Minter will find out things in 60 minutes of action that he couldn't during the first seven months of his tenure.
He has won favor. Now, it's time to win games.
"This being the first one, it's a major milestone for me, our coaching staff and our team," Minter said Monday. "It's the first time for us to go out there and the games matter and count."
Defense Is His Calling
Defensive expertise is a major ingredient in Minter's recipe for success. He won a national championship as a defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2023 to cap off an undefeated season. The Los Angeles Chargers ranked fifth in the NFL in defense last season with Minter as their coordinator, with several players having career seasons, which helped him land the Ravens' job.
As an experienced defensive play caller, Minter will continue calling plays as Baltimore's head coach. That's not about Minter's ego or need for control. It's about what he believes is best for the team.
A prevailing theory is that the Ravens will be good if their defense is good, and that Minter's presence ensures Baltimore's defense will improve. That's one way to look at it, but Minter takes a broader view.
"We're looking to create an identity that we can win in any way necessary," Minter said. "I don't want the offensive players to feel like we're a defensive team. I'm a defensive head coach, but we want to try to be the best offense in the NFL, the best special teams, the best at whatever we do."
Minter's bread-and-butter defensive look features three safeties, and the Ravens have a versatile and talented trio in Kyle Hamilton, Jaylinn Hawkins and Malaki Starks. The basic premise is to disguise coverages pre snap before the Ravens morph into a variety of looks post snap. When executed properly, it presents confusion and chaos for the opposing quarterback.
Hamilton spoke with Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James to get his perspective after Minter was hired. Hamilton liked what he heard from James. After months of practices and film study, Hamilton feels Baltimore's defense has the potential to be wicked under Minter's watch.
"He puts you in position to be successful on a week-to-week basis," Hamilton said. "It's not cookie cutter. It's very malleable."
Weddle thinks Minter has the right formula and personnel to maximize his scheme.
"When you have a guy like Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James – those guys are unique, special, among the best players in the entire league," Weddle said. "You want to maximize the difference they can make.
"Jesse's a next-level defensive mind. He and (Seattle Seahawks Head Coach) Mike Macdonald are cut from the same cloth. They're always looking to push the limits of what you can do defensively."
Built in Baltimore
Being head coach of the Ravens is full circle moment for Minter. He was fired as Georgia State's defensive coordinator in 2016 along with the entire coaching staff and he was looking for a job. Rick Minter, who is now a football analyst with the Ravens, did his son a favor and called Harbaugh. When Harbaugh offered a position to Jesse, he jumped at it.
The four seasons Minter spent on Baltimore's defensive staff (2017-20) played a crucial role in his development. He worked with Harbaugh, Macdonald, and many veteran NFL defensive coaches like former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. The experience convinced Minter he could develop the chops to be a head coach at any level.
"Coach Harbaugh delivered an opportunity to get in this building," Minter said. "Looking back, that's probably the best move that ever happened to me.
"I have a lot more confidence in myself now than I did then. I always looked at the game a certain way. I tried to teach a certain way and engaged with players a certain way. But I'm not sure early on that you have the confidence to be able to do that with NFL players. Guys like Wink and Harbs would let coaches coach, let you grow and develop. When I left here, I was a much better coach than when I arrived."
One of the most important jobs for any head coach is to assemble a strong staff, and Minter thought outside the box.
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is the league’s youngest play caller at age 30. Doyle has developed an immediate bond with Lamar Jackson, who has praised Doyle for his coaching style.
Four position coaches came directly from the college ranks – Outside Linebackers Coach Harland Bower, Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito, Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Mike Mickens, and Safeties Coach P.J. Volker. Another assistant worked for the archrival Steelers last season – Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner.
Minter wanted certain traits in the coaches surrounding him, because he believes developing young players is extremely important. The Ravens have a significant number of players who are still 25 or younger. Hamilton, Starks, Zay Flowers, Nate Wiggins, Vega Ioane, Roger Rosengarten, Ja'Kobi Lane, Zion Young, Elijah Sarratt, Devontez Walker Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall, Chandler Rivers and Keyon Martin are among those in that category.
Minter wanted a staff that would help those players reach another level.
"I wanted some coaches with NFL experience, but at certain spots I didn't worry about that as much," Minter said. "It was more about how they've developed guys at whatever level they were coaching.
"A lot of college coaches think these players up here know everything, that there's not as much need for development. I completely disagree with that. I think you can develop players at an even higher level up here, but I didn't learn that until 2017 when I came to Baltimore. I know that now."
Minter Makes People Believe
The Ravens considered more than 15 candidates before hiring Minter, and while he had previously worked for them, he was not the heir apparent. However, Minter won the Ravens over. That's what he does to people. He sways them with his confidence, knowledge, and inclusive personality.
Minter is a huge believer in relationships. He's more a connector than a commander. He empowers people and thrives off feedback from his staff and players.
Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver interviewed for Baltimore's head coach position and has been a successful play caller in the league. He's qualified to be a head coach but has no problem with Minter having the final say, partly because of Minter's personality.
"Jesse is as personable and as normal a head coach as I have ever been around," Weaver said. "I am extremely fortunate, and I feel incredibly grateful for just who he is as a man. Because of that, our working relationship has been smooth."
That collaborative atmosphere is important to Minter, because he believes bonding will help the Ravens stick together in pressure situations. Losing late-game leads has been a major problem for the Ravens in recent years, and Minter has emphasized playing “at our best when our best is needed.”
"We're creating an environment where players enjoy being around each other, their coaches, and this building," Minter said. "Over the next hopefully 20-plus weeks, we're going to be spending more time with each other than with our families. When you enjoy being around each other, I do believe it allows you to go through challenging times and come out on the other side.
"Some teams can't handle the downs of the season. Some teams can't handle the ups, they win four or five in a row and start feeling themselves. We want to be a team that gets better every week. It's about us. Every opponent is an opportunity to play to our standard. If we do that, we have enough talent to achieve what we want."
Minter has made moves to reinforce that the coaches and players are all in this together. Last week, he announced the Ravens will have five season-long team captains voted on by the players: Jackson, Calais Campbell, Roquan Smith, Derrick Henry and Hamilton.
Harbaugh selected captains on a game-by-game basis. Minter wanted the players to decide, and the position comes with expectations.
"I want those guys to feel the responsibility of having a 'C' on their chest," Minter said.
His Family Is Ready for the Journey
Minter and his wife, Rachelle, have three children: Millie, Monte, and Mac. They are often around the team's practice facility, and Minter's focus on family is obvious.
He has found a way to balance his career with loved ones, making them a part of the journey. His mother, Ellen McEwen, says she's most proud of the man he is, no matter the job he holds.
"It's amazing to me how he integrates his life and his job," McEwen said. "He's got his priorities straight. You hear the things people say about him, how people connect with him, how he carries himself, how could you not be proud?"
McEwen and Minter talk the morning of every game, either in person or over the phone when she can't attend. She lives in Arkansas but will attend as many Ravens games as she can, including Sunday's season opener.
What will she be thinking about when Minter runs from the tunnel to the sidelines to coach his first NFL game?
"I don't know," McEwen said. "I'll be crying."
Ready for This Moment
McEwen said when Minter was a little boy, he often cried after his team lost because he was so competitive. Now, Minter is about as even keeled as they come, getting his point across clearly and analytically without relying on anger.
Weddle said commanding the room, making tough decisions, and keeping the Ravens on course during a 17-game season and beyond wouldn't be a problem for Minter.
"Don't mistake the quiet confidence and respect for players with not being able to send a message," Weddle said. "I think his demeanor is a strength for coaches, because you're always in control. Energy over emotion.
"There's so much thinking that goes into coaching, so many variables. You want to step back and make decisions. Guys who exude that are some of the great coaches in the NFL. There are many ways to earn respect, but I think the most lethal way is to have a relationship and trust with players."
One of Minter's closest friends is Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea, who has turned around one of the country's most historically dormant college football programs. Vanderbilt was 2-10 in 2021, Lea's first year. In 2025, the Commodores finished 10-3 and ended the season ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, the school's highest finish at season's end since 1948.
Lea hired Minter away from the Ravens in 2021 to be Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator. He could not convince Minter to stay at Vanderbilt when Michigan came calling the next season. But from the first time they met, Lea knew Minter was headed for big things. He saw the special qualities that the Ravens see now.
Minter and Lea talk regularly, and when he visited Baltimore this spring to watch a Ravens OTA practice, Lea saw exactly what he expected.
"I told him it was one of the cleanest practices that I've attended, and I've seen a few," Lea said. "Everyone looked on the same page and there was an intensity to it, like he had been there much longer than he had.
"No first-time head coach is ready for everything, but here's the thing about Jesse. He won't act like he knows everything. He's a problem solver. He's not going to be stubborn and just stick to something that's not working. He's going to be honest and try to fix it."
The first-time head coach is ready for his first game, the start of what he hopes will be a long journey. Minter had plenty of interest around the league, but he most coveted the job he landed. He's determined to make Ravens fans proud to watch.
"This is what you sign up for," Minter said Monday. "This is why you want to be in the chair that I'm sitting in. It's not to run from those situations, it's to run at those situations, trust your preparation.
"I'll sleep fine on Saturday night just knowing the amount of work that this team has put in, and we'll let it fly on Sunday and see what happens."