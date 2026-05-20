'At Our Best When Our Best Is Needed': Jesse Minter Brings New Vision to Ravens Practices

It was at the end of an atypically scorching hot 92-degree practice at Organized Team Activities when Head Coach Jesse Minter called his team in to close out practice.
They split into offense vs. defense, two lines facing each other to form their next playing field. Out came a couple 16-pound medicine balls and two competitors, one from each side.
Who could throw it the furthest when their body hurt the most?
On Tuesday, it was the offense winning three straight times and forcing the entire Ravens defense to tack push-ups onto their sweaty day. And with each victory, the victors got to celebrate.
Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the longest-tenured player on the team, was one of the most animated. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane did a cartwheel into a back flip.
"The guys love it," running back Derrick Henry said. "It's something different. It gives us a chance to compete against each other and do things together."
In his first Organized Team Activities as head coach, Minter has kept much of the same hard work the Ravens have built their culture around. But he's put his own stamp on the team's practices as well, most notably with how he's ended them.
On Tuesday, it was the competitive medicine ball toss. On Monday, the entire team (even the coaches) were tested with a two-minute plank on their forearms and toes at the end of practice. Minter's back was straight as a board, by the way.
Minter calls it the "At our best when our best is needed" period, which he plans to keep fresh at the end of each practice.
"Right now, you can't really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun," Minter said. "I try to get guys to not know what's about to happen and answer the bell when their number's called, and it's as simple as that.
"That's really all we're trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other. I love the energy there. It was a clean sweep by the offense today."
The Ravens had too many blown leads in recent years. Whether it was late turnovers by the offense or defensive breakdowns, Baltimore wasn't at its best when its best was required, and it was a major reason why the Ravens haven't reached their Super Bowl aspirations during the Lamar Jackson era.
Asked about the culture that Minter is building in Baltimore, Henry said it's "shooting to be the best every single day."
"We know some days are going to be better than others, but just keeping that same mindset: 'Be your best when your best is needed,'" Henry said. "And that's in meetings, in the weight room, when we're conditioning, and most importantly, on the field in all three phases."
It's still OTAs, so the players aren't in pads and there's no live contact. Minter said they're trying to avoid one-on-one competition and offense vs. defense competition during 11-on-11 drills.
But the pace of Ravens practice is still fast, even though there are new schemes being installed. As opposed to the John Harbaugh era, the team quickly moves into 11-on-11 work to get the muscles warm and juices flowing even before team stretches.
"You really get a chance to kind of take what we've been learning, put it out into action, get some real reps, really compete against yourself, really compete against the standard that you're trying to create for yourself on a consistent basis – that's the main thing," Minter said.
This offseason, the Ravens brought back veteran guard John Simpson, who was last with the team during its 2023 run to the AFC championship game. Asked about the differences in culture from the Harbaugh era to Minter, Simpson didn't have something to point to.
"I feel like the culture is what the culture is here, and I feel like that part didn't really change much. I feel like it's going to be a family here. They're going to expect you to work hard, and that's how football should be. So, I feel like the culture didn't really shift much as far as that goes."
Step onto the field for the first OTAs practice under Head Coach Jesse Minter.