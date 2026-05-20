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'At Our Best When Our Best Is Needed': Jesse Minter Brings New Vision to Ravens Practices

May 20, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

G Vega Ioane
G Vega Ioane

It was at the end of an atypically scorching hot 92-degree practice at Organized Team Activities when Head Coach Jesse Minter called his team in to close out practice.

They split into offense vs. defense, two lines facing each other to form their next playing field. Out came a couple 16-pound medicine balls and two competitors, one from each side.

Who could throw it the furthest when their body hurt the most?

On Tuesday, it was the offense winning three straight times and forcing the entire Ravens defense to tack push-ups onto their sweaty day. And with each victory, the victors got to celebrate.

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the longest-tenured player on the team, was one of the most animated. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane did a cartwheel into a back flip.

"The guys love it," running back Derrick Henry said. "It's something different. It gives us a chance to compete against each other and do things together."

In his first Organized Team Activities as head coach, Minter has kept much of the same hard work the Ravens have built their culture around. But he's put his own stamp on the team's practices as well, most notably with how he's ended them.

On Tuesday, it was the competitive medicine ball toss. On Monday, the entire team (even the coaches) were tested with a two-minute plank on their forearms and toes at the end of practice. Minter's back was straight as a board, by the way.

Minter calls it the "At our best when our best is needed" period, which he plans to keep fresh at the end of each practice.

"Right now, you can't really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun," Minter said. "I try to get guys to not know what's about to happen and answer the bell when their number's called, and it's as simple as that.

"That's really all we're trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other. I love the energy there. It was a clean sweep by the offense today."

The Ravens had too many blown leads in recent years. Whether it was late turnovers by the offense or defensive breakdowns, Baltimore wasn't at its best when its best was required, and it was a major reason why the Ravens haven't reached their Super Bowl aspirations during the Lamar Jackson era.

Asked about the culture that Minter is building in Baltimore, Henry said it's "shooting to be the best every single day."

"We know some days are going to be better than others, but just keeping that same mindset: 'Be your best when your best is needed,'" Henry said. "And that's in meetings, in the weight room, when we're conditioning, and most importantly, on the field in all three phases."

It's still OTAs, so the players aren't in pads and there's no live contact. Minter said they're trying to avoid one-on-one competition and offense vs. defense competition during 11-on-11 drills.

But the pace of Ravens practice is still fast, even though there are new schemes being installed. As opposed to the John Harbaugh era, the team quickly moves into 11-on-11 work to get the muscles warm and juices flowing even before team stretches.

"You really get a chance to kind of take what we've been learning, put it out into action, get some real reps, really compete against yourself, really compete against the standard that you're trying to create for yourself on a consistent basis – that's the main thing," Minter said.

This offseason, the Ravens brought back veteran guard John Simpson, who was last with the team during its 2023 run to the AFC championship game. Asked about the differences in culture from the Harbaugh era to Minter, Simpson didn't have something to point to.

"I feel like the culture is what the culture is here, and I feel like that part didn't really change much. I feel like it's going to be a family here. They're going to expect you to work hard, and that's how football should be. So, I feel like the culture didn't really shift much as far as that goes."

Photos: Day 1 at Ravens Organized Team Activities

Step onto the field for the first OTAs practice under Head Coach Jesse Minter.

from left to right: QB Tyler Huntley, QB Diego Pavia, QB Skylar Thompson, & QB Joe Fagnano
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from left to right: QB Tyler Huntley, QB Diego Pavia, QB Skylar Thompson, & QB Joe Fagnano

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson
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G John Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Dominic DeLuca
3 / 80

LB Dominic DeLuca

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
4 / 80

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Roger Rosengarten
5 / 80

T Roger Rosengarten

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Nate Wiggins
6 / 80

CB Nate Wiggins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
7 / 80

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Amani Oruwariye
8 / 80

CB Amani Oruwariye

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green
9 / 80

OLB Mike Green

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Xavier Guillory
10 / 80

WR Xavier Guillory

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Nate Wiggins
11 / 80

CB Nate Wiggins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green
12 / 80

OLB Mike Green

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson
13 / 80

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter
14 / 80

Head Coach Jesse Minter

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
15 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL C.J. Okoye (left) & DT Dion Wilson Jr. (right)
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DL C.J. Okoye (left) & DT Dion Wilson Jr. (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Matthew McDoom
17 / 80

CB Matthew McDoom

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devontez Walker
18 / 80

WR Devontez Walker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green
19 / 80

OLB Mike Green

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR LaJohntay Wester
20 / 80

WR LaJohntay Wester

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Diego Pavia
21 / 80

QB Diego Pavia

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Elijah Sarratt
22 / 80

WR Elijah Sarratt

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
23 / 80

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall
24 / 80

RB Adam Randall

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson
25 / 80

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
26 / 80

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Rasheen Ali
27 / 80

RB Rasheen Ali

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
EDGE Zion Young
28 / 80

EDGE Zion Young

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
29 / 80

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL C.J. Okoye
30 / 80

DL C.J. Okoye

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
31 / 80

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane
32 / 80

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
33_20260518_OTA_sh_0828
33 / 80
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dayton Wade
34 / 80

WR Dayton Wade

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Joe Fagnano
35 / 80

QB Joe Fagnano

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) & T Ronnie Stanley (right)
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OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) & T Ronnie Stanley (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dayton Wade (left) & WR LaJohntay Wester (right)
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WR Dayton Wade (left) & WR LaJohntay Wester (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson
38 / 80

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane
39 / 80

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
40 / 80

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Skylar Thompson
41 / 80

QB Skylar Thompson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR LaJohntay Wester
42 / 80

WR LaJohntay Wester

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Carson Vinson
43 / 80

T Carson Vinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Kaimon Rucker
44 / 80

OLB Kaimon Rucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson (left) & OLB Mike Green (right)
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G John Simpson (left) & OLB Mike Green (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Ryan Eckley
46 / 80

P Ryan Eckley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR EIijah Sarratt
47 / 80

WR EIijah Sarratt

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Aaron Graves (left) & DT Rayshaun Berry (right)
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DT Aaron Graves (left) & DT Rayshaun Berry (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB K'Von Wallace (right)
49 / 80

CB K'Von Wallace (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
50 / 80

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
51 / 80

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
from left to right: LB Reid Williford, WR Xavier Guillory, CB Amani Oruwariye
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from left to right: LB Reid Williford, WR Xavier Guillory, CB Amani Oruwariye

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Jahquez Robinson
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S Jahquez Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Diego Pavia
54 / 80

QB Diego Pavia

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews (left) & Matthew McDoom (right)
55 / 80

TE Mark Andrews (left) & Matthew McDoom (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Malaki Starks
56 / 80

S Malaki Starks

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
57 / 80

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Reid Williford
58 / 80

LB Reid Williford

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Joe Fagnano
59 / 80

QB Joe Fagnano

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Mike Green (left) & T Diego Pounds (right)
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OLB Mike Green (left) & T Diego Pounds (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall
61 / 80

RB Adam Randall

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter
62 / 80

Head Coach Jesse Minter

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT David Olajiga
63 / 80

DT David Olajiga

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Evan Beerntsen (left) & EDGE Zion Young (right)
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G Evan Beerntsen (left) & EDGE Zion Young (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Xavier Guillory
65 / 80

WR Xavier Guillory

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR LaJohntay Wester
66 / 80

WR LaJohntay Wester

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Aeneas Peebles
67 / 80

DL Aeneas Peebles

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
68 / 80

RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson
69 / 80

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Elijah Sarratt
70 / 80

WR Elijah Sarratt

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Evan Beerntsen (right)
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G Evan Beerntsen (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Octavian Smith Jr. (left) & RB Dontae McMillan (right)
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WR Octavian Smith Jr. (left) & RB Dontae McMillan (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Carl Jones Jr.
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LB Carl Jones Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
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WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
from left to right: TE Durham Smythe, TE Mark Andrews, FB Lucas Scott, TE Ty Pezza, TE Matt Hibner, and TE Josh Cuevas
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from left to right: TE Durham Smythe, TE Mark Andrews, FB Lucas Scott, TE Ty Pezza, TE Matt Hibner, and TE Josh Cuevas

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Durham Smythe
76 / 80

TE Durham Smythe

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Kaimon Rucker
77 / 80

LB Kaimon Rucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Amani Oruwariye
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CB Amani Oruwariye

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter
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Head Coach Jesse Minter

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Team Huddle
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Team Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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