'At Our Best When Our Best Is Needed': Jesse Minter Brings New Vision to Ravens Practices

In his first Organized Team Activities as head coach, Minter has kept much of the same hard work the Ravens have built their culture around. But he's put his own stamp on the team's practices as well, most notably with how he's ended them.

On Tuesday, it was the competitive medicine ball toss. On Monday, the entire team (even the coaches) were tested with a two-minute plank on their forearms and toes at the end of practice. Minter's back was straight as a board, by the way.

Minter calls it the "At our best when our best is needed" period, which he plans to keep fresh at the end of each practice.

"Right now, you can't really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun," Minter said. "I try to get guys to not know what's about to happen and answer the bell when their number's called, and it's as simple as that.