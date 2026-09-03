Ravens Announce Five Season-Long Team Captains

Campbell is the only team captain who wasn't with the Ravens last year, though he previously spent three years in Baltimore (2020-22). After going through his own family tragedy this offseason, Campbell has still been an outlet for teammates.

"Calais is a great player. He is a better person," General Manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday. "He is amazing for everybody out here on the field — his leadership, his mentality every day. His humility is astounding to me, the way that he leads himself every single day, how he carries himself with his peers.