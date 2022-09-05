Jets Say It's Possible Zach Wilson Starts vs. Ravens

If Wilson is ruled out, the Ravens will face Joe Flacco in the season opener. It would be the first time the Ravens have faced off against their former Super Bowl MVP since he was traded following the 2018 season.

"We'll prepare for their offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Both guys, they run the same offense, essentially, as far as we've seen. They bring their own flavor to it, their own style. Of course, they're two different players. But, we'll prepare for the offense and both quarterbacks."