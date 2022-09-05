Jets Say It's Possible Zach Wilson Starts vs. Ravens

The Jets aren't ruling out Zach Wilson yet for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium.
Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 16, went through a workout Monday morning. Wilson had a meniscus tear and bone bruising.
"We put Zach through a workout today. Looked good, felt good," Saleh said. "We're going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow and we'll have an answer for everybody on Wednesday."
Asked whether Wilson has a chance to play, Saleh said "yeah, possible."
If Wilson is ruled out, the Ravens will face Joe Flacco in the season opener. It would be the first time the Ravens have faced off against their former Super Bowl MVP since he was traded following the 2018 season.
"We'll prepare for their offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Both guys, they run the same offense, essentially, as far as we've seen. They bring their own flavor to it, their own style. Of course, they're two different players. But, we'll prepare for the offense and both quarterbacks."