Jimmy Smith Active Against Browns

Dec 14, 2020 at 07:27 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121420-Inactives
Phil Hoffmann/Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Anthony Averett; Right: CB Jimmy Smith

The Ravens have one of their top cornerbacks back for Monday night's pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin) is active after missing last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys and being listed as questionable. Smith, who is having an excellent season, rejoins the cornerback rotation with Pro Bowl starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Smith's return comes at a good time as veteran cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) is inactive and will miss his second straight game, and cornerback Anthony Averett is also inactive after practicing all week. Anthony returned from a shoulder injury last week and played 55 snaps against Dallas.

Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) is active despite not practicing all week. Campbell injured his calf last month against the Indianapolis Colts and missed three games.

Though he returned against the Cowboys last week, Campbell was limited to just 23 snaps and he was listed as questionable for Monday night.

Baltimore defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams are both excellent run defenders, but the Ravens will be buoyed by Campbell's presence to help defend Browns running backs Nick Chubb (799 yards) and Kareem Hunt (739 yards). The Ravens will also be missing rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington (concussion), who is inactive. Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, and Jihad Ward will join Campbell, Wolfe and Williams in the defensive line rotation to help the Ravens contain Cleveland's rushing attack.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson is active after being elevated to the game day roster from the practice squad. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is active after a two-game absence (Reserve/COVID-19), but Tomlinson can serve as a backup tight end with Luke Willson (hip) inactive.

In addition to Willson, Williams and Averett, other Ravens inactives are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and center Trystan Colon-Castillo. Ferguson will miss his first game this season after playing 23 snaps against Dallas last week. Ward shined as a pass rusher last week against Dallas and will get another chance to prove himself.

For the Browns, starting tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is inactive after missing two days of practice. Hooper has 30 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns this season. Browns tight end David Njoku figures to have a bigger role in Cleveland's game plan with Hooper sidelined.

Starting cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and reserve wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) were ruled out this weekend. Also inactive for Cleveland are wide receiver Marvin Hall, safety Tedric Thompson and defensive end Joe Jackson.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Monday Night Football kicks off on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on mobile.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-5) visit the Browns (9-3) in a pivotal AFC North game that will impact both teams' playoff chances.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers 'Not Playing Good Football,' Lose Second Straight

The Browns see Monday Night Football as a 'over the hump' game. The going gets worse for the Bengals in blowout loss to Cowboys.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Browns

See who the analysts are predicting to win the Week 14 Monday Night Football game.
news

Late for Work 12/14: Majority Picks Ravens to Beat Browns on Monday Night Football

Baltimore is reportedly working to extend Derek Wolfe. Have the Ravens invested enough at wide receiver? Looking at what will be the difference on Monday night. 
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

The Chiefs can clearly help the Ravens but there are a couple other games that are tough calls.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Five Ravens including Calais Campbell are questionable for Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback Tramon Williams is doubtful.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens will face a version of themselves, circa 2019. May the best ground game win.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Says Mark Ingram Is Doing the 'Dirty Work'

When the Ravens can't double-team Myles Garrett, they still have to contain him. Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers have stepped up. Browns running game is always a handful to stop. Chris Board leads Pro Bowl special teams voting.
news

Late for Work 12/11: Assessing Threat Levels of Teams Vying With Ravens for Playoff Berths

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the Ravens have the squad to make a postseason run. Did outside linebacker Jihad Ward earn more playing time with his performance against the Cowboys? The latest reports on the Dez Bryant situation.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Jimmy Smith is among four Ravens who did not practice Thursday due to injury.

Advertising