Jimmy Smith Active Against Browns

The Ravens have one of their top cornerbacks back for Monday night's pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin) is active after missing last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys and being listed as questionable. Smith, who is having an excellent season, rejoins the cornerback rotation with Pro Bowl starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Smith's return comes at a good time as veteran cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) is inactive and will miss his second straight game, and cornerback Anthony Averett is also inactive after practicing all week. Anthony returned from a shoulder injury last week and played 55 snaps against Dallas.

Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) is active despite not practicing all week. Campbell injured his calf last month against the Indianapolis Colts and missed three games.

Though he returned against the Cowboys last week, Campbell was limited to just 23 snaps and he was listed as questionable for Monday night.

Baltimore defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams are both excellent run defenders, but the Ravens will be buoyed by Campbell's presence to help defend Browns running backs Nick Chubb (799 yards) and Kareem Hunt (739 yards). The Ravens will also be missing rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington (concussion), who is inactive. Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, and Jihad Ward will join Campbell, Wolfe and Williams in the defensive line rotation to help the Ravens contain Cleveland's rushing attack.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson is active after being elevated to the game day roster from the practice squad. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is active after a two-game absence (Reserve/COVID-19), but Tomlinson can serve as a backup tight end with Luke Willson (hip) inactive.

In addition to Willson, Williams and Averett, other Ravens inactives are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and center Trystan Colon-Castillo. Ferguson will miss his first game this season after playing 23 snaps against Dallas last week. Ward shined as a pass rusher last week against Dallas and will get another chance to prove himself.

For the Browns, starting tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is inactive after missing two days of practice. Hooper has 30 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns this season. Browns tight end David Njoku figures to have a bigger role in Cleveland's game plan with Hooper sidelined.