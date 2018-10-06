 Skip to main content
Jimmy Smith Added to 53-Man Roster, Darious Williams Released

Oct 06, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was added to the 53-man roster Saturday, while undrafted rookie cornerback Darious Williams was released.

Smith will make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after serving a four-game suspension. He practiced all week and looked ready to play in practice, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"He obviously did a really good job of staying in shape, worked hard over the period of time that he was away," Harbaugh said. "That was good to see. He's getting in football shape; I think he mentioned that. That's part of it. You have to play the game to play the game. But, I feel good about where he's at and anticipate him playing on Sunday and playing well."

The Ravens already had three cornerbacks playing well during Smith's absence – Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, and slot corner Tavon Young. Carr has started 164 consecutive games, the longest current streak for any NFL defensive player. Players and coaches have already said that Carr would continue to start. However, Smith's return gives the Ravens another talented veteran cornerback on the roster to replace Williams, who had not played a snap this season. Anthony Averett (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game, but Smith, Carr, Humphrey, Young and Anthony Levine Sr. are all available.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale believes the Ravens' cornerbacks have the versatility to fill different roles based on matchups.

