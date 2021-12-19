Jimmy Smith Added to Ravens Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have added veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to their Reserve/COVID-19 list, and defensive back Mazzi Wilkins has been activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Smith is the fifth player from the 53-man roster to go on the list, joining starting cornerback Chris Westry, starting safety Chuck Clark, starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins and backup center Trystan Colon.

It's another hit to a cornerbacks group that's already shorthanded without Marlon Humphrey (pectoral), Marcus Peters (knee) and others, and now has to face off with Aaron Rodgers and a dangerous Green Bay Packers passing attack. Smith likely would have played a larger role this week with Westry on the COVID-19 list.

Without Smith and Westry, the Ravens will rely on Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Kevon Seymour, Wilkins, and Robert Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, in the cornerback rotation.

Smith didn't play last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, remaining in Baltimore to witness the birth of his fourth child and first daughter, Jayda, who was born Sunday just a few hours before kickoff. However, Smith played a season-high 42 snaps Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilkins was undrafted out of South Florida in 2019 and has been on Baltimore's practice squad since October. He has seen action in six NFL games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making three total tackles.

