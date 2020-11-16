Jimmy Smith Inactive, But Mark Ingram Will Play

The Ravens will try to overcome their latest injury at cornerback Sunday night.

Jimmy Smith (ankle) is inactive against the New England Patriots and will miss his first game of the season. The 10-year veteran is a valuable member of the secondary, with the versatility to play both cornerback and safety while defending a variety of wide receivers and tight ends. Smith played every defensive snap last week when Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Humphrey is back as the starting cornerback opposite fellow Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters, but Smith's absence will impact the secondary depth. The Ravens have three cornerbacks on injured reserve – Anthony Averett (shoulder), Khalil Dorsey (shoulder) and Iman Marshall (knee) who is out for the season.

Tramon Williams, a 13-year NFL veteran who was signed during the week, is active and will make his Ravens debut, joining Terrell Bonds in the cornerback rotation. Rookie safety Geno Stone is also active after being called up from the practice squad on Saturday.

Running back Mark Ingram II (ankle) is active and will return after a two-game absence. Last season against New England, Ingram had 15 carries for 115 yards. Averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, Ingram will join running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, who have handled the running back load during Ingram's absence. The Patriots have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game this season (131.0).

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) is inactive and will miss his second straight game. Fort's absence likely means more playing time for inside linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board, who both played a career-high in snaps last weekend alongside starting linebacker Patrick Queen.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) is active after being a full participant in Friday's practice. Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) was ruled out Friday and will miss his first full game of the season, which will likely mean more snaps for Derek Wolfe and rookie Justin Madubuike.

Joining Campbell, Smith, and Fort as inactive are defensive lineman Jihad Ward and quarterback Trace McSorley.

For the Patriots, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is inactive and will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.

Starting linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is also inactive, along with quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Thomas Jordan.