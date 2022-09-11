Inactives: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters Out for Week 1 vs. Jets

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091122-inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB J.K. Dobbins & CB Marcus Peters

All three of the Ravens returning from season-ending injuries are inactive for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters joined left tackle Ronnie Stanley as out for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens' other inactives are offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee). Faalele and Boyle are healthy scratches.

Dobbins (knee) has been practicing for a month, as he returned on Aug. 8. Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Dobbins has been "ascending quickly" over the past couple weeks. Mike Davis is expected to start and lead the way with Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake backing him up.

Peters (knee) rejoined practice on Aug. 15. He'll most likely be replaced by veteran Kyle Fuller on the outside. Brandon Stephens and rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams will have bigger roles Sunday.

Stanley returned to the field for the first time in a year this week and only has three limited practices under his belt. Ja'Wuan James will start in his place at left tackle.

Boyle is building up from his major knee injury in 2020 and has made great strides. For now, the Ravens will roll with big-bodied tight end Josh Oliver, along with Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens activated veteran Steven Means from the practice squad to play in Sunday's opener as they currently have just two outside linebackers on the 53-man roster. All of Baltimore's linebackers are active for Sunday's game, including six inside ilnebackers.

The Jets' inactives are quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Denzel Mims, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackle Conor McDermott and defensive lineman Bryce Huff. The Jets only have two healthy/active offensive tackles, George Fant and Max Mitchell.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jets

Here's how to tune into Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and a top matchup.

news

Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out for Week 1

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Has Always Been Confident in Himself

Lamar Jackson isn't that much lighter than Josh Allen anymore. The Ravens have been cautious the whole way with returning injured players.

news

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday that contract talks will be put on hold until after the season.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Playing Quarterback Here for a Long Time'

Ja'Wuan James is prepared to play left tackle if needed. The Ravens will pay tribute to Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson with a helmet patch.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jets: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley Could All Play

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was not ruled out for Sunday's game but is doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters are questionable.

news

Mike Macdonald Is Eager to Debut Ravens' New Defense

First-year Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald did a lot of experimenting and learning in training camp.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

Late for Work 9/9: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jets Season Opener

Lamar Jackson explains why he liked a tweet of him wearing a Dolphins jersey. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reiterates his belief that Jackson is going to be the NFL MVP and lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Every pundit is picking the Ravens to beat the Jets in the Week 1 season opener.

Find Tickets
Advertising