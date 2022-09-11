Inactives: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters Out for Week 1 vs. Jets

All three of the Ravens returning from season-ending injuries are inactive for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters joined left tackle Ronnie Stanley as out for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens' other inactives are offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee). Faalele and Boyle are healthy scratches.

Dobbins (knee) has been practicing for a month, as he returned on Aug. 8. Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Dobbins has been "ascending quickly" over the past couple weeks. Mike Davis is expected to start and lead the way with Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake backing him up.

Peters (knee) rejoined practice on Aug. 15. He'll most likely be replaced by veteran Kyle Fuller on the outside. Brandon Stephens and rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams will have bigger roles Sunday.

Stanley returned to the field for the first time in a year this week and only has three limited practices under his belt. Ja'Wuan James will start in his place at left tackle.

Boyle is building up from his major knee injury in 2020 and has made great strides. For now, the Ravens will roll with big-bodied tight end Josh Oliver, along with Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens activated veteran Steven Means from the practice squad to play in Sunday's opener as they currently have just two outside linebackers on the 53-man roster. All of Baltimore's linebackers are active for Sunday's game, including six inside ilnebackers.