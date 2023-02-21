Around the AFC North: Bengals to Give Joe Burrow Even More Input

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow to Have More Input Into Game Plans Entering Year Four

The Bengals plan to rely on Joe Burrow's acumen even more next season.

Entering his fourth season as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Burrow has consistently displayed his ability to diagnose defenses and anticipate blitzes. Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan says the Bengals will increase Burrow's input into their weekly game planning next season.

"Now we've reached the point going into (Burrow's) year four where, schematically, he's got a lot of input, too. That's a lot of fun," Callahan said via Geoff Hobson of the team's website. "There are more peer conversations as opposed to us trying to tell him what to do. That's when it starts to get really fun. The quarterback has great input to make big adjustments and give his thoughts and feelings about plays and what position to put players in. It's a really dynamic environment to go to work in every day."

The Bengals hope to ink Burrow to a long-term extension this offseason after he led them to a second straight division title with a career-high 35 touchdown passes. After the Bengals fell short of reaching their second straight Super Bowl, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Callahan said Burrow was hungrier than ever.

"He loves football," Callahan said. "He loves practicing, he loves meetings, he's fun to be around. Great personality. He loves working.

"You lose these games, it gives you a different perspective. You have a better feel for what it might take every year and sometimes you have to reinvent yourself and you have to reinvent how you do things and play. I thought Joe reinvented himself this year really well compared to how he played the year before. There'll be another evolution of his game going into year four and it will be fun to watch."

Cleveland Browns: Special Teams Coach Mike Priefer Relieved of His Duties

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski released a statement Tuesday after deciding to part ways with Special Teams Coach Mike Priefer. The Browns' special teams ranked 18th overall in NFL writer Rich Gosselin's annual rankings and finished last in punt coverage, allowing 12.3 yards per return.