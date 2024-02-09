Joe Flacco Wins 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, Celebrates With Lamar Jackson

Flacco narrowly won over Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 151-140. Though Hamlin had 21 first-place votes to Flacco's 13, the quarterback had 26 second-place votes to Hamlin's seven.

When Flacco was listed as a finalist, he felt the honor was deserved by someone else.

"My initial thought is, I'm just coming back from, what, being old and not being on a team for a couple months?" Flacco quipped on CBS Sports Radio's "Zach Gelb Show."

Flacco was on the couch until Cleveland signed him on Nov. 19 following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. He was soon made the team's starter and won four straight games down the stretch to lead the Browns to the playoffs.

From Weeks 13-17, no quarterback in the NFL threw for more yards than Flacco (1,616). That, plus his 13 touchdowns, were both the most in NFL history by a quarterback who made his debut in the final six games of a season.

The Ravens and Browns didn't end up meeting in the playoffs on what seemed like a destined collision course, as Flacco's dream comeback ended with two pick-six interceptions in a 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans.