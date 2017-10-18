Joe Flacco Hasn't Lost Faith in Receivers

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh's frustration was evident when he spoke to reporters Monday.

"No question; we have to catch the ball better. There's no doubt about it. That's what you do when you're a receiver or a tight end or a back. Your job is to hold on to the football," Harbaugh said.

It won't be easy to make amends Sunday against the Vikings, who are ranked No. 5 in the league in total defense.

But Flacco offered a glimpse of what he might tell his receivers if a defensive-minded game breaks out.

"When you're not moving the ball that well, you've got to keep everybody's heads in the game and make sure they're continually focused on the moment and not on what has happened in the past six drives," Flacco said.

Regardless of what happens, he sounded confident that his receivers won't just submit to the circumstances.