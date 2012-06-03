Joe Flacco Looking Sharp Already





Often times early in organized team activities (OTAs) and camps, it takes the offense a while to find its legs.

There's timing that needs to be established, especially between a quarterback and his targets.

Thus far through two organized team activities, that process has looked fairly smooth.

And Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron has been particularly pleased with what he's seen from quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I like what I have seen so far. We are getting better every day," Cameron said Wednesday.

"[Flacco] has always done well, but he is stacking days on top of each other right now. He did it again today, and I'm sure he'll do the same thing tomorrow."

Flacco had several outstanding throws, particularly around the end zone.

He softly lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone for LaQuan Williams. He found Jacoby Jones over the middle for another touchdown, threading the ball between two defenders. Flacco has shown great accuracy on seam passes to tight end Ed Dickson as well, and has shown off his usual strong sideline throws.

Cameron was asked where he's seen improvement from Flacco as he's matured and heads into his fifth season.

"It's just the progression of making plays in critical situations, which he has done," Cameron said. "He has done it a lot during his career so far."

Cameron spoke about the offense's need to be more consistent this year, and that applies to Flacco too. He had six games with a quarterback rating of 100.0 or better, but five under 70.0.

Cameron said he thinks this is Flacco's most consistent offseason yet. Despite being in long-term contract negotiations, Flacco has been at practice every day since the start of OTAs.

"It's good for me to be here because … I am the one that needs to make our offense go and bring those guys along as fast as we can," Flacco said in the first week.