Joe Flacco 'Very Happy' With How His Back Feels and Has No Limitations on Throwing

But the Ravens didn't have a choice if they wanted him to start in Cincinnati, Flacco said Wednesday.

"That was only way we were going to do it," he said. "If it was the regular season or Super Bowl, I would (have been) getting myself ready to play. But it would then turn into something I was dealing with all year and I'd never be 100 percent.

"To get myself back to 100 percent, what was the best plan? You come to realize the best thing is to not play in the preseason. While it's not ideal, at the end of the day, it's still the best of all your options."

Flacco's abrupt re-entry was eased when the Ravens dominated the Bengals with their defense and running game. Flacco didn't have to repeatedly drop back and carry the offense with his arm. He handed off on 42 of the offense's 59 snaps.

Asked Wednesday if he "felt good" that the Ravens' plan for getting Flacco ready for the season-

opener had worked, Head Coach John Harbaugh smiled and shook his head from side to side.

"Then I'd be taking credit for the plan. And it really wasn't my plan," Harbaugh said. "My plan would have been for him to practice all through training camp. But I think our doctors and trainers did a great job and Joe did a great job. That was the target and he made it.

"The best part about it was he helped us win the game. The second best part was he got through it with no harm. He's good. Ready to practice, ready to go."

While it may have helped that he didn't have to throw much in Cincinnati, Flacco said Wednesday that he's fully prepared to do so if that's what the Ravens need.

"Yeah, there's no doubt," he said. "When it comes to Sunday, I have no limitations when it comes to moving around and throwing the football, that kind of stuff.