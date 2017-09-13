Joe Flacco 'Very Happy' With How His Back Feels and Has No Limitations on Throwing

Sep 13, 2017 at 06:32 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

13_PassingGame_Flacco_news.jpg


Joe Flacco was as curious as anyone to see how his back would feel after he played in Sunday's season-opener in Cincinnati without having taken the field during training camp or the preseason.

The news is positive.

"I definitely feel like I came out of the game great," Flacco told reporters Wednesday. "I was very happy with how I woke up the next day and Tuesday. Today, I feel the same way."

Although the Ravens quarterback was careful to say his back injury wasn't fully healed, he is encouraged by how it is trending.

"I'm not going to say I'm 100 percent, but there are no limitations," he said.

The Ravens' decision to hold Flacco out of training camp and the preseason was heavily scrutinized, with some analysts suggesting he would have a hard time winning the opener after missing so much prep time.

But the Ravens didn't have a choice if they wanted him to start in Cincinnati, Flacco said Wednesday.

"That was only way we were going to do it," he said. "If it was the regular season or Super Bowl, I would (have been) getting myself ready to play. But it would then turn into something I was dealing with all year and I'd never be 100 percent.

"To get myself back to 100 percent, what was the best plan? You come to realize the best thing is to not play in the preseason. While it's not ideal, at the end of the day, it's still the best of all your options."

Flacco's abrupt re-entry was eased when the Ravens dominated the Bengals with their defense and running game. Flacco didn't have to repeatedly drop back and carry the offense with his arm. He handed off on 42 of the offense's 59 snaps.

Asked Wednesday if he "felt good" that the Ravens' plan for getting Flacco ready for the season-

opener had worked, Head Coach John Harbaugh smiled and shook his head from side to side.

"Then I'd be taking credit for the plan. And it really wasn't my plan," Harbaugh said. "My plan would have been for him to practice all through training camp. But I think our doctors and trainers did a great job and Joe did a great job. That was the target and he made it.

"The best part about it was he helped us win the game. The second best part was he got through it with no harm. He's good. Ready to practice, ready to go."

While it may have helped that he didn't have to throw much in Cincinnati, Flacco said Wednesday that he's fully prepared to do so if that's what the Ravens need.

"Yeah, there's no doubt," he said. "When it comes to Sunday, I have no limitations when it comes to moving around and throwing the football, that kind of stuff.

"If we're going to win a bunch of football games, we're going to need to do it a handful of different ways through the course of the season. But if we can win the way we did Sunday, there's no need to do anything else. It doesn't really matter to me. I just want to win."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising