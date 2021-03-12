John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

Harbaugh is also hopeful that the Ravens will be allowed to have on-field practices for Organized Team Activities and minicamp this offseason. It was all virtual last year, and it has yet to be announced whether that will remain in effect again.

"There are some things that can be virtual that would be good, but if [NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is] talking about not practicing our players, that would be a colossal mistake," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said young players, and especially quarterbacks, need the on-field practice time to hone their craft. He also cited player safety as a reason to retake the field, saying it takes reps to practice proper tackling, for example.

"If you think you can just go to training camp and develop as a quarterback, that's fantasyland. And those quarterbacks are not going to be able to line up and play successfully and have any chance against the defenses they're going to be playing against and move the ball down the field. That can be really ugly football – I promise you," Harbaugh said.