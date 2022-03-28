John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates

Mar 28, 2022 at 02:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032822-Injuries
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: T Ronnie Stanley against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; Right: RB J.K. Dobbins runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

The Ravens have a host of players rehabbing injuries this offseason, and Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on several Monday.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley remains optimistic about his recovery from ankle surgery after playing just one game last season. The goal for Stanley is to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

"I don't know exactly the timeframe," Harbaugh said. "He is doing well by all accounts. Our new trainer, Adrian Dixon, saw him, said he's doing really well. He (Stanley) told me he's doing great. I can't wait to see him back.

"He should be back for the offseason program. He'll be still rehabbing at that point in time. We won't be hurrying him back into practice by any stretch. We'll be looking to get him back for the season. It'll be very important for us."

Baltimore's top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are recovering from knee injuries that occurred prior to the start of last season. Harbaugh said both running backs could begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he's happy with their progress.

"Those guys are doing a good job," Harbaugh said. "They're working hard. To what degree they'll be ready, we'll have to see. It's still a process for those two guys.

"I can't wait to see them when they get back. They've been rehabbing outside, away from our facility. They've been back to get checked on. They look good, good spirits. So they may or may not start training camp. There's a chance they'll be on PUP to start training camp. We'll probably play it safe a little bit with those guys and take our time and just bring them along for the season."

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe missed all of last season and underwent hip surgery in January. Wolfe said recently that he intends to return next season.

"I read where he's planning on coming back, and I'm excited about that," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully he'll be back in the offseason program. I know he's a guy who trains and prepares, so if he doesn't come back right away he doesn't have to. He'll be ready to go. He would help us a lot. He's a good player, a great guy. I'm really hoping he's back playing for us next year."

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who reportedly had shoulder surgery after the season, is not expected to have any lingering issues according to Harbaugh.

"As far as I've been told by our trainers, Odafe is doing great," Harbaugh said. "It shouldn't be a problem at all. That's one of those ones where you get back pretty quickly. It should be no problem for training camp."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Hope to Resolve Baker Mayfield Situation "Soon"

Zac Taylor calls Hayden Hurst the right piece of the puzzle for Cincinnati's offense. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not a fan of changing overtime rules.
news

Kerry Dixon Hired as Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.
news

John Harbaugh Plans Adjustments to OTA's and Training Camp

After an injury-filled 2021 season, Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens will adjust how they approach OTA's and training camp.
news

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Unfazed By Speculation About Contract Extension

While others obsess about Lamar Jackson's contract situation, Head Coach John Harbaugh admires Jackson's dedication to becoming the best player he can be.
news

Late for Work: 3/28: How Justin Tucker and John Harbaugh Helped Re-Sign Patrick Ricard

Patrick Ricard finalized his deal after working with John Harbaugh directly. NFL.com mock draft finds Ravens landing a top prospect after a trade down nets them big draft capital for 2023. Four free agents are 'perfect targets for the Ravens.'
news

50 Words or Less: I Think We Ain't Done Yet

Bobby Wagner would be a fantastic fit in Baltimore. The Ravens continue to be linked to players reportedly making visits. 
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Bobby Wagner Visits Ravens

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Michael Pierce Had No Hesitation Coming Back to Baltimore

Once the Ravens called, Michael Pierce knew he wanted to come back to Baltimore.
news

Sashi Brown Hopes for More Diversity at NFL Executive Level

As the second Black team president in NFL history, Sashi Brown hopes his new position will help create more executive opportunities for minorities and women.
news

Late for Work 3/25: Should Ravens Follow the 'Rams-ification of the NFL' Trend?

Did Za'Darius Smith end up getting a worse deal with the Vikings? There are varying opinions on the Michael Pierce signing. The Bears' new assistant GM wants to follow the Ravens' blueprint for success.
news

Dick Cass and Sashi Brown Discuss Their Transition  

After 18 years as Ravens president, Dick Cass is passing the baton to Sashi Brown. 
Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising