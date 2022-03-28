John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates

The Ravens have a host of players rehabbing injuries this offseason, and Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on several Monday.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley remains optimistic about his recovery from ankle surgery after playing just one game last season. The goal for Stanley is to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

"I don't know exactly the timeframe," Harbaugh said. "He is doing well by all accounts. Our new trainer, Adrian Dixon, saw him, said he's doing really well. He (Stanley) told me he's doing great. I can't wait to see him back.

"He should be back for the offseason program. He'll be still rehabbing at that point in time. We won't be hurrying him back into practice by any stretch. We'll be looking to get him back for the season. It'll be very important for us."

Baltimore's top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are recovering from knee injuries that occurred prior to the start of last season. Harbaugh said both running backs could begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he's happy with their progress.

"Those guys are doing a good job," Harbaugh said. "They're working hard. To what degree they'll be ready, we'll have to see. It's still a process for those two guys.

"I can't wait to see them when they get back. They've been rehabbing outside, away from our facility. They've been back to get checked on. They look good, good spirits. So they may or may not start training camp. There's a chance they'll be on PUP to start training camp. We'll probably play it safe a little bit with those guys and take our time and just bring them along for the season."

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe missed all of last season and underwent hip surgery in January. Wolfe said recently that he intends to return next season.

"I read where he's planning on coming back, and I'm excited about that," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully he'll be back in the offseason program. I know he's a guy who trains and prepares, so if he doesn't come back right away he doesn't have to. He'll be ready to go. He would help us a lot. He's a good player, a great guy. I'm really hoping he's back playing for us next year."

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who reportedly had shoulder surgery after the season, is not expected to have any lingering issues according to Harbaugh.