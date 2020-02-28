John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson Being Honored on Consecutive Weekends

Feb 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

022820_LamarHarbaugh
Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo
QB Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh are all smiles before an NFL game.

Both Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson will be busy the next two weekends being honored for their success in the 2019 season.

Harbaugh and Jackson will be recognized in Kansas City on Saturday night (Feb.29) at the annual 101 Awards, given to the outstanding players and coaches in each conference. The 101 Committee named Jackson the AFC Offensive Player of the Year, while Harbaugh was named the AFC Coach of the Year.

Jackson was unanimously voted the NFL's Most Valuable Player in only his second season, after leading the league in touchdown passes (36) and setting the all-time single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 yards).

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the best regular season in franchise history (14-2), including a franchise-record 12 straight wins and a second consecutive AFC North title. The winningest coach in Ravens history has guided Baltimore to the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

On March 6, Harbaugh and Jackson will be honored by the prestigious Maxwell Club at its 83rd annual banquet in Atlantic City. Jackson will be given the Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award, and Harbaugh will receive the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Feeling Great' After Strange Illness

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the illness that knocked him out of the Chicago game.
news

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Thoughts on leaving Chris Westry on an island? Who will be the leading running back the rest of the way? What draft picks might be of interest? 
news

Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, are assisting those impacted by Sunday's tragedy that took place during a Christmas parade in Zeitler's hometown.
news

Late for Work 11/24: The Case for And Against the Ravens Pursuing Phillip Lindsay

Bleacher Report says Marquise Brown has shed bust label (huh?). How does Wink Martindale's scheme affect edge rushers? Looking at the formation that has gotten wide receivers open this year. 
news

Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith have been signed to the practice squad. 
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Eisenberg: Sleep on the Ravens at Your Peril

It might be ugly, but the Ravens are a team that finds ways to win instead of settling for easy rationales for losing.
news

Late for Work 11/23: John Harbaugh Building Strong Case for Coach of the Year

Pundits agree with Ravens' fourth-and-11 blitz logic. Tyler Huntley going undrafted was 'a blessing in disguise.' Rashod Bateman quietly made a big impact in the win over the Bears.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising