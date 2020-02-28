John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson Being Honored on Consecutive Weekends

Both Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson will be busy the next two weekends being honored for their success in the 2019 season.

Harbaugh and Jackson will be recognized in Kansas City on Saturday night (Feb.29) at the annual 101 Awards, given to the outstanding players and coaches in each conference. The 101 Committee named Jackson the AFC Offensive Player of the Year, while Harbaugh was named the AFC Coach of the Year.

Jackson was unanimously voted the NFL's Most Valuable Player in only his second season, after leading the league in touchdown passes (36) and setting the all-time single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 yards).

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the best regular season in franchise history (14-2), including a franchise-record 12 straight wins and a second consecutive AFC North title. The winningest coach in Ravens history has guided Baltimore to the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.