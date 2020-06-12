Friday, Jun 12, 2020 11:37 AM

John Harbaugh: NFL's Reopening Protocols Are 'Humanly Impossible'

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061220Harbaugh
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Head coach John Harbaugh

The NFL released a detailed memo to all teams on Sunday outlining the procedures for the eventual return of employees, including players, to team facilities, and specifically how training camp will need to be conducted.

While Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will abide by whatever rules are put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Harbaugh believes the guidelines – which call for social distancing pretty much everywhere in the building – need to be tweaked before doors officially open.

In an interview Thursday with 105.7 The Fan's "Inside Access with Jason La Canfora & Ken Weinman", Harbaugh said the new protocols are "humanly impossible" to follow.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do. Humanly impossible," Harbaugh said. "We're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you know, this is a communication sport. So if we want to get out there and have any idea about what we're doing on the field, we have to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice and I'm pretty sure the huddle's not going to be six-feet spaced.

"Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [NFLPA] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in the 13-hour day in training camp that they're giving us and get our work done. That's the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I'm a little frustrated with what I'm hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better."

Training camps aren't scheduled to start until late July, as they typically do. Thus, much can change between now and then when it comes to COVID-19 and how best to handle it.

"Now maybe we'll know more in two months and they'll be able to be a little more realistic and practical in what they're asking," Harbaugh said. "I expect that to be the case. I think good people, smart people, are involved in this. But the way I'm reading these memos right now, you throw your hands up and you go, 'Well, what the heck? There's no way we can be right.'"

Harbaugh guaranteed the Ravens will do "as good a job or better" than other teams around the NFL in following the guidelines, but wants to ensure the NFL is making sure other teams are preparing under the unique rules accordingly as well.

"As a coach, you don't want to hear that you're limiting your operations as far as preparing your team and then you hear that 10 other teams aren't paying attention to the rules and then there's no consequence for that," Harbaugh said. "And then they have an advantage on you. That's what I don't want to see. So I just think it needs to be fair and it needs to be reasonable. And I do believe that they'll find a way to do that."

Related Content

The Baltimore Ravens offense huddles before the snap during an NFL game.
news

Late for Work 6/12: Three Questions Loaded Ravens Need to Answer This Season

John Harbaugh isn't over playoff loss to the Titans. Will three AFC North teams make the playoffs? Pro Football Focus' redraft yields surreal results for Ravens fans.
ILB Jake Ryan
news

Ravens Waive Inside Linebacker Jake Ryan

Baltimore has parted with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan after he was signed to a contract in May.
Head coach John Harbaugh and Father Christopher J. Whatley
news

John Harbaugh Surprises Longtime Team Chaplain in Celebration

Father Christopher J. Whatley, pastor of St. Mark in Catonsville and Catholic chaplain for the Ravens since 2008, turned 80 years old and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
QB Robert Griffin III
news

Robert Griffin III Is Speaking Up And Doesn't Plan to Stop

The Ravens' backup quarterback has been vocal about racism and social injustice, and says players will hold the NFL accountable for following through with change. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/11: Ravens' Aggressive Offseason Follows Blueprint of Other Super-Bowl Winners

Should it be Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco for Ravens Franchise Five quarterback? Analytics indicate Willie Snead IV is the 10th-most valuable wide receiver in the league. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are named the NFL's top cornerback duo.
CB Tavon young
news

Mailbag: Predicting the Under-the-Radar Breakout Star

What position could lose depth to accommodate three running backs? Can the Ravens repeat two of the highest individual honors?
Ravens Coach Bobby Engram Nominated for George Halas Award
news

Ravens Coach Bobby Engram Nominated for George Halas Award

Several members of the Ravens organization, including Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram, have been nominated for awards by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Head coach John Harbaugh
news

Late for Work 6/10: John Harbaugh Among Best Coaches to Unify Their Team 

The Ravens' defensive line is among the most underrated position groups. Ravens had one of the best the 2017 draft classes. A look at what Geno Stone brings to the defense.
Ravens huddle after practice
news

Eisenberg: This Will Be a Season Unlike Any Other

At some point, football (the game) might offer a safe space for some people who feel the world has come unhinged at times; a world that surely will look and feel different going forward.
QBs Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford
news

Late for Work 6/9: Ravens and Lions Swap Starting Quarterbacks in ESPN's Reset Draft

What history indicates can be expected for Lamar Jackson in 2020 and beyond. Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. are rated the No. 3 offensive tackle tandem in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is a good bet to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Reports: NFL Details Procedures for Full Opening of Facilities
news

Reports: NFL Details Procedures for Full Opening of Facilities

As the NFL plans for the opening of training camps, a memo was reportedly sent to teams that details protocol for players, coaches, and employees once all players are allowed inside team facilities.

Advertising