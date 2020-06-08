Reports: NFL Details Procedures for Full Opening of Facilities

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes. Currently, only a handful of players rehabbing from injuries have been permitted into the Under Armour Performance Center since mid-March, and nearly all team employees continue to work remotely.

However, the Ravens coaching staff returned to the facility on Monday for the first time in nearly three months. Setting procedures for more players and employees to return is another step toward the planned opening of training camps at some point in July.

In the memo, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the protocols for returning to team facilities were developed while consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Duke's Infection Control Network and other universities.

"No set of protocols can eliminate the risk of contracting COVID-19, nor ensure that the disease itself will be mild," Goodell said in the memo, via ESPN. "And we should expect that these protocols will change as medical and scientific knowledge of the disease continues to grow. But we believe, along with the NFLPA, that these protocols offer a sound basis for bringing players back into the facilities and moving forward with our planning of the 2020 season."