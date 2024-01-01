News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hasn't Made Decisions Yet on Who Plays vs. Steelers

Harbaugh on Injuries Heading Into Playoffs

Having a bye week will be beneficial for some key players recovering from injuries. Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), cornerback Daryl Worley (stinger) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (stinger) did not finish Sunday's game. Versatile safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), starting cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) and starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) were inactive.

Harbaugh was asked if the Ravens had suffered any recent injuries that would impact someone's availability for the playoffs.

"It's way too early to say that," Harbaugh said. "I would say not at this point, but that's a ways away."

The Ravens were missing three-fourths of their starting secondary by the second quarter against Miami and want to enter the postseason with a healthier defense. Humphrey clearly wanted to return against the Dolphins after being injured late in the first quarter., knowing Hamilton and Stephens were already out. Humphrey exited the medical tent and tested his calf by running on the sideline and briefly peddling on the exercise bike, but he did not re-enter the game.

"He wanted to, but it wasn't meant to be," Harbaugh said.

Ben Cleveland Rises to Occasion Starting at Right Guard

With Zeitler out, Ben Cleveland made his first start of the season and Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw. Cleveland played every snap and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure, earning the offensive line’s top pass blocking grade.

A third-round pick in 2021, Cleveland hasn't seen much playing time during his career, but Harbaugh thinks the third-year guard might have turned a corner.

"One of the great stories of the game," Harbaugh said. "He played very well. You've seen it in practice with Ben, really all season. One of the things he didn't have a chance to do sometimes early in his career was stack practices, because he had little nicks and bruises and things like that kept him out.