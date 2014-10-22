John Harbaugh: We're Not Good Enough Yet





The Ravens have made noticeable strides in recent games – they currently rank in the NFL's top 10 in points scored and points allowed – and they seem to be getting into a groove.

But fortunes in the NFL can change in a hurry, and Harbaugh stressed the message of continued improvement to his team after Sunday's 29-7 victory over the Falcons.

"We have talked a lot about that," he said. "This is our beginning. Next week will be the beginning, and the week after that will be the beginning, and we start from where we're at."

Several key players echoed Harbaugh's message after Sunday's victory, as veteran pass rushers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil both said, "we're just getting started."

The Ravens hope that the recent success against NFC South teams will carry into the critical AFC North matchups the next two weeks. The Raven travel to Cincinnati this week with a chance to build upon their division lead, and they follow that up with a primetime game against the Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 9.

Over those next two games, the Ravens have a chance to give themselves some cushion in the division race, or they could fall into a position where they have to fight from behind to get back in the mix.

Harbaugh is eager to see how his team handles that challenge.