Jordan Stout Signs Rookie Contract

Jordan Stout, the first punter selected in the 2022 NFL draft, has signed his rookie contract with the Ravens.

The fourth-round pick (130th overall) is the successor to Sam Koch, who retired in May after a brilliant 16-year career and is now a special teams consultant.

Stout led the nation in hangtime (4.36 seconds) last year at Penn State and is the earliest punter drafted since 2012, when Bryan Anger went 70th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to punting, Stout will replace Koch as the holder for Justin Tucker, the five-time All-Pro who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

The strength of Stout's leg, his athleticism, and variety of punts impressed the Ravens during the draft process.

"You watch Jordan, and he reminds you a lot of Sam coming out," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's not just the leg strength is a part of it. A lot of guys have big legs, but they don't have all the other pieces. So, you look in terms of the footwork, the technique, they get the ball out quick, the hands, the efficiency, where the drop goes, the ability to control the punt, right, left and then the depth of it. Those are all things that we look [at] with Jordan, and it reminds you a lot of Sam."