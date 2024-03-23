50 Words or Less: Josh Jones Is Nice Piece for Ravens' Offensive Line

The offensive line competition this summer should be fun to watch. Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Daniel Faalele and Sala Aumavae-Laulu should all be looking to win a starting job. John Simpson did that last summer, and it earned him a nice payday in free agency.

Derrick Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing last year (1,167 yards) and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. If that's what you call declining, sign me up. If the Ravens solidify their offensive line, I think it's conceivable Henry could win another rushing title.

With Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen joining the Steelers, Jerry Jeudy joining the Browns, and Henry joining the Ravens, the AFC North looks even better on paper than last year, [comma] when every team finished above .500. Every divisional game should be a dogfight.