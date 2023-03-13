Reports: Josh Oliver Agrees to Deal With Vikings

Two years ago, the Ravens acquired Oliver in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Now, according to OvertheCap’s Nick Korte, the Ravens are projected to receive a sixth-round compensatory pick in 2024 in return.

Oliver is the second Ravens free agent to reportedly agree to terms on the first day free agency unofficially opened with the legal tampering period. Ben Powers also reportedly agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos. Both were players who weren't even assured of a roster spot heading into training camp.

The Ravens are still loaded at tight end with one of the best at the position, Mark Andrews, as well as rising sophomores Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.