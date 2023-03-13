Reports: Josh Oliver Agrees to Deal With Vikings

Mar 13, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031323-Oliver
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Oliver

Josh Oliver went from a bubble player in Ravens training camp to one of the league's best blocking tight ends.

Now one of the Ravens most improved players of 2022 will be compensated for it, as Oliver has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Oliver played in all 17 games, including nine starts, and caught 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn't mostly his receiving prowess that led him to finding a quick suitor in free agency.

While Oliver entered the league viewed primarily as a receiving threat, he improved tremendously as a blocker this season. With a 6-foot-5, 259-pound frame, Oliver became a key part of Greg Roman's run concepts, stepping into a role similar to that previously held by Nick Boyle.

Oliver earned the third-highest run blocking grade of any tight end in the league among those who played more than eight games. Roman said Oliver's run blocking improved as much as any player he ever worked with over one year's time.

Two years ago, the Ravens acquired Oliver in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Now, according to OvertheCap’s Nick Korte, the Ravens are projected to receive a sixth-round compensatory pick in 2024 in return.

Oliver is the second Ravens free agent to reportedly agree to terms on the first day free agency unofficially opened with the legal tampering period. Ben Powers also reportedly agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos. Both were players who weren't even assured of a roster spot heading into training camp.

The Ravens are still loaded at tight end with one of the best at the position, Mark Andrews, as well as rising sophomores Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Andrews' blocking has also greatly improved over the years, and Kolar has a similar build to Oliver at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with room to add more muscle. Likely flashed as a receiver in his rookie season. Now the pair of 2022 fourth-round picks will have a greater chance to show what they can do next season.

Related Content

news

Reports: Broncos to Sign Ben Powers to Big Deal

The Broncos plan to sign guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

news

Ravens Free Agency Tracker

Keep track of the latest Baltimore Ravens moves in 2023 free agency.

news

Ravens Release Veteran DL Calais Campbell

The Ravens reportedly save about $7 million in cap space by releasing veteran Calais Campbell, but Eric DeCosta isn't closing the door on a return.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson's Contract

The Browns have created nearly $36 million in cap space. Steelers focused on re-signing their own. The NFLPA sent its members a warning about Bengals.

news

Late for Work 3/13: Could the Colts Be the Team to Pursue Lamar Jackson?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler & Dan Graziano report teams aren't likely to offer sheet Jackson. Which Ravens free agents will remain in Baltimore? Ravens attended top free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout on Friday.

news

Analyzing the Roster Before Free Agency Starts

Here's the status of the Ravens roster and where they still have roster holes entering free agency.

news

50 Words Or Less: What Needs to Happen Next With Lamar Jackson

Growing weary of the 'Ravens haven't given Lamar weapons' argument. Despite cap limitations, the Ravens could be aggressive in free agency.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Here are the picks the Baltimore Ravens hold in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as top needs.

news

Late for Work 3/10: Mike Florio: Commanders Make Most Sense of Possible Destinations for Lamar Jackson

A pundit says the best outcome for Lamar Jackson is to remain a Raven. What type of offer could damage the Ravens' chances of retaining Jackson? Chuck Clark is lauded for going from sixth-round pick to defensive stalwart. Michael Pierce reportedly restructures contract to save nearly $3 million in cap space.

news

For the First Time in 13 Years, Ravens Don't Get Any Compensatory Picks

For the first time in 13 years, the Ravens won't have any compensatory picks.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

Here's who the draft analysts think the Ravens could pick following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising