Mailbag: What Role Will Josh Ross Have This Season?

Mink: Josh Ross could step into an important role on this defense. Chris Board, who left for Detroit in free agency, played 33% of the Ravens' defensive snaps last season and 25% in 2020. That's a fairly sizeable chunk. Malik Harrison, who played just one defensive snap after Week 7 last year, will have a bigger role this season. However, I think Ross will take a good amount of the leftover snaps from Board's departure. The undrafted rookie has been strong in pass coverage in training camp and the preseason, which helps fill a niche alongside starters Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes. I expect that Queen will be a three-down linebacker this year, but Ross could relieve Bynes in more obvious passing situations. Ross has also shown himself to be an effective blitzer in those situations. He'll be hungry for his first sack after one slipped through his fingers in the preseason finale.