Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The Ravens entered Week 3 in pretty good shape with injuries, but that didn't last long in New England.

Left tackle Patrick Mekari exited with an ankle injury on Baltimore's second offensive drive, then veteran defenders Justin Houston (groin) and Michael Pierce (arm) went down later in the first half. Pierce was ruled out at halftime and Houston was ruled out midway through the third quarter.

The Ravens were already thin at outside linebacker with just Houston, Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison as the only outside linebackers on the depth chart. The Ravens also activated Brandon Copeland from the practice squad.

Baltimore agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran Justin Pierre-Paul late this week but he won't be joining the team until Monday.