Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

Sep 25, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092522-houston-pierce
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Justin Houston & DT Michael Pierce

The Ravens entered Week 3 in pretty good shape with injuries, but that didn't last long in New England.

Left tackle Patrick Mekari exited with an ankle injury on Baltimore's second offensive drive, then veteran defenders Justin Houston (groin) and Michael Pierce (arm) went down later in the first half. Pierce was ruled out at halftime and Houston was ruled out midway through the third quarter.

The Ravens were already thin at outside linebacker with just Houston, Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison as the only outside linebackers on the depth chart. The Ravens also activated Brandon Copeland from the practice squad.

Baltimore agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran Justin Pierre-Paul late this week but he won't be joining the team until Monday.

Pierce went down after Houston and walked off the field holding his arm. He's part of a deep defensive tackle rotation with Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and rookie Travis Jones, who is making his debut. Jones is behind Pierce on the depth chart.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mekari Suffers Ankle Injury, Ravens Down to Fourth-String Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down on the second offensive series of the game.

news

Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The mentalist/magician came to the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp.

news

J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both active. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make his debut.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

Here's how to keep track of all the action when the Ravens visit the New England Patriots on Sunday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

The Ravens and Patriots will meet in a game that features two AFC contenders.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 3

There are some tough calls this week with AFC playoff contenders getting ready to square off.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Talent Against Bill Belichick's Tactics

The Patriots have struggled to score, and Baltimore's defense needs to get back on track. Converting in short-yardage situations could be key for the Ravens' offense.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Ravens' cornerback health has improved. Devin Duvernay is cleared to play. Travis Jones could make his rookie debut.

news

John Harbaugh Gives Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley

J.K. Dobbins is 'not going to be too long' and Ronnie Stanley will play when he feels ready to go.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Won't Take Long to Get Ramped Up

Odafe Oweh welcomes the JPP addition. Nick Boyle feels ready to play, not thinking about Gillette Stadium return. Ravens hoping to keep penalties to a minimum.

news

Late for Work 9/23: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Patriots Game

Rashod Bateman is ranked among the top 5 big-play wide receivers. Reaction to the Ravens reportedly agreeing to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul. Trade proposal has Ravens acquiring Seahawks cornerback.

Find Tickets
Advertising