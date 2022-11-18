A Higher Calling: Justin Houston Attributes Monster Season to His Faith

"The process to prepare is so much harder each and every year and the sacrifices you have to make are greater each and every year. It really takes a lot," Campbell said. "I think it takes a very special talent and a whole lot of hard work to do what he's doing. There's only been a few people that played at that high of level into their 30s. I've been lucky enough be one of them myself."

After his monster 2 ½ sack, one interception game in New Orleans before the bye, Houston was asked in the postgame locker room whether he'd found the Fountain of Youth. It's kind of true. Pushed by his faith, he dug deeper inside his own well to find the reward.

"I was definitely on it and definitely putting in the work. It's paying off in a major way," Houston said. "It's definitely God healing me, and renewing me, and giving me my strength, but I think it's [also] the defense as a whole."

Houston is clear that he's also been the beneficiary of his teammates' work as well. Pass rushers can get home when the coverage behind them makes the quarterback hold the ball a little longer.

Under first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens haven't blitzed nearly as much and have used much more zone coverages. Baltimore hasn't been as predictable, and that's helping the pass rush get home more often. The Ravens have 19 sacks in their past five games, and entered the week tied with the eighth-most sacks in the league (27).